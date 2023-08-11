Students with the Mobile County Training School (MCTS) and Africatown residents will now reap the benefits of a “living laboratory” in their community aimed at cutting down on pollution and improving the environment.
City of Mobile and education officials convened at the Africatown Heritage House on Friday morning to dedicate a bioswale, or rain garden, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Located between the Robert L. Hope Community Center and the Africatown Heritage House, the bioswale — a man-made channel designed to concentrate stormwater runoff while using plants and vegetation to remove debris and pollution — will serve as an educational tool to students at neighboring MCTS as well as providing a valuable resource to those living nearby.
The project was made possible through the STEMMING the Tide initiative from Birmingham-Southern College, a $1.25-million grant focused on improving STEM education resources for students and teachers. Earlier this year through the initiative, MCTS installed a plethora of additions to its science lab, which included a state-of-the-art aquaponic system, stools for tables and general safety equipment.
When designing the bioswale, Roald Hazelhoff, Director of the Southern Environmental Center at BSC, said whereas most bioswales only feature plants like cattails, there was a focus on using plants from local nurseries to fill the Heritage House rain garden.
He said he and his team also gathered input from teachers who will use the bioswale as part of their lessons to teach students about water cycles, conservation, pollution and environmental resilience.
Hazelhoff said while students will see the greatest impact in learning about the environment through the project, the entire Africatown community will see the effects of the bioswale as it improves the local environment.
“The whole idea is you’ve got the three programs of the school, the Heritage House and the community center,” Hazelhoff said. “All too often in life, we have these little bubbles. Wouldn’t everyone benefit if we did things together? This is a way of bringing partners in a community together.”
Hazelhoff said given the current state of the global climate, it’s reasonable to expect extreme changes in weather patterns to continue, leading to more needs for projects like the bioswale.
“We’re expecting, due to climate change, an extreme weather pattern of more floods, droughts, forest fires and heat waves,” Hazelhoff said. “So if we can design and work with nature to take areas of blight and make them into something right through ecoscapes, we’re helping and improving the community.”
Mobile County District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, who was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, said she remembered walking past the location previously and wanted to improve it, she just didn’t know how.
She said she received a phone call from an official with Birmingham-Southern detailing their vision for the spot. Admitting she had to look up what exactly a bioswale is, once she figured it out, she was on board.
“I think it works well because this is about healing,” Ludgood said. “I just think it’s a perfect addition for the Heritage House. It's a perfect thing to be here and it adds to the sense of solidity that we’ve been trying to achieve.”
Ludgood said given the constant issues Mobile faces when it comes to rain water and drainage issues, having the bioswale is a step in the right direction toward fixing some of those problems.
“Oftentimes we take certain things for granted, particularly environmental concerns,” Ludgood said. “But this will focus their attention back on it. In Mobile we know we have storm water management issues and anytime we can find a creative solution we have to do it. Sometimes they can’t be pretty, but this time it happens to be beautiful.”
