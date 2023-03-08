Africatown Studios meeting

Realtor Ellis Foster and former Mayor of Mobile Mike Dow (center table) speak about their proposed Africatown Studios project at the end of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation meeting Tuesday night. ARC Executive Director Karlos Finley (far left) looks on.

Former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow laid out his plans to build sprawling film and music production studios in Africatown at the end of a community meeting Tuesday night.

The more than 600,000-square-foot lot on Paper Mill Road just west of the Mobile County Training School would boost the community with hundreds of high-paying jobs, but only if the state legislature increases tax incentives for visiting movie companies, he told the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation’s board of directors.

Africatown Studios rendering

This rendering shows what the finished Africatown Studios complex could look like at the corner of Paper Mill Road.
Africatown Studios plot

The red polygon at the top left corner of the map is the proposed site for Africatown Studios. The purple shape beneath it is the Mobile County Training School. 

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.