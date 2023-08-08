Almost two weeks after a Merchants Transfer Company warehouse burned in Africatown, three dozen residents attended a meeting Monday night to ask a company representative and local civic leaders what was in the air they breathed while firefighters battled the blaze for a week.
Many community members said smoke from the fire that consumed much of a 600,000-square-foot Merchants Transfer Company paper storage facility on Papermill Road between July 19 and July 27 filled houses in the surrounding neighborhood for days, aggravating asthma and other chronic health conditions.
While Merchants Transfer Company Director of Real Estate Guy Oswalt said the uninsulated, aluminum-made warehouse mostly contained recycled paper and wood pallets and no hazardous materials, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels encouraged the crowd to seek medical attention for smoke exposure if they feel they need it.
Oswalt explained fire alarms sounded in the warehouse Wednesday afternoon, July 19, and Mobile Fire-Rescue answered the call. They could not enter the building because the fire compromised its roof, he said, so they worked to contain it inside and gradually subdue it. Parts of the warehouse were removed to air out the smoke and remove the flammable paper and pallets. Oswalt said Mobile firefighters fought the blaze for more than 30 hours, but the facility smoldered until Thursday, July 27. As of right now, Mobile Fire-Rescue is still investigating the incident.
This incident marks the third time Merchants Transfer Company called firefighters to the warehouse to extinguish a fire or investigate reports of smoke over the last two years.
“What burned was paper, wood and the building,” Oswalt said. “The building has been completely destroyed. Immediately after it was taken down and the last firefighter left, cleanup began and it is being completely removed. The building was a total loss.”
He assured community members the fire did not expose them to toxic chemicals after one woman asked if he could guarantee the community did not breathe in anything harmful.
“I will say this, none of the material in there was hazardous,” Oswalt said. “Primarily, the paper products were post-consumer products, meaning they were being recycled. They’ve been in your home.”
To minimize the risk of additional fires at the facility, he said, Merchants Transfer Company will no longer store those post-consumer paper and wood products in Africatown.
Longtime Africatown resident Ruth Ballard spoke up and said smoke “of any sort,” whether from burning chemicals or burning paper, could hurt people with asthma or COPD, like her.
“I have asthma and some other people I know have it. I had problems breathing,” she said.
While she did not have smoke in her home like some other people she knew, Ballard said, she did not know Merchants Transfer Company met with community members after the fire and urged them to communicate better.
“This is an industrial area around us,” Africatown C.H.E.S.S. President Joe Womack said, suggesting Merchants Transfer Company help the community get an air-quality monitor. “Smoke is the real threat. You can’t determine what’s in the air without a monitor.”
Jesse Womack, who identified himself as a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War, stood up and asked Oswalt if he thought smoke from the week-long fire affected the community in any way. Womack also asked if Oswalt thought Merchants Transfer Company should compensate community members who had to evacuate their homes because of the smoke.
“I can’t answer that question,” Oswalt said. “I’m not a medical professional that can tell you the difference between how much smoke. I can tell you smoke is not good.”
Oswalt said he would do his best to get Womack an answer.
“I think we should be compensated,” Womack said.
Former Prichard Fire-Rescue Department chief David Hale asked the crowd to raise their hands if they called 911 after finding smoke in their homes after the fire. No one in the room answered him.
“If they don’t know that your attic has smoke in it, why should they come to your house when they got this whole community to look after?” Hale asked. “We have to make sure that we are paying attention ourselves and doing our part as well. Not just the community as a whole, but you have to take care of your family and yourselves.”
When he heard firefighters driving by his house to the fire, Hale said, he got up and followed them to the scene. He said he saw Mobile firefighters and Prichard firefighters doing their jobs according to the proper protocols, and was impressed.
Michaels said people respond to smoke exposure differently depending on their overall health. People with chronic health conditions are more likely to experience symptoms of exposure than those without, he said.
“Depending on your overall health, you might have some immediate burning of the eyes, nasal burning, irritation of the back of the throat,” Michaels said. “If you have other lung problems you could develop bronchitis, you could have a worsening of your asthma or reactive airway disease. Those are acute things that occur after smoke inhalation.”
The compounding effects of COVID-19 infection and a history of smoking could exacerbate those symptoms, he said, and Africatown residents should make an appointment with their doctor to document those symptoms if they feel their health is compromised because of the warehouse fire.
“The symptoms you may have are real, and we are not trying to minimize that,” Michaels said. “You’re sharing your experiences and they are important, but the documentation starts by going to your primary care provider.”
Though Oswalt said Merchants Transfer Company has not decided what it will do with the former warehouse site, Mobile City Councilman William Carroll told residents the company will have to get the community’s approval before rebuilding anything else. The rules in Mobile’s Unified Development Code (UDC) and the Africatown Safe Zone require resident input before any building can proceed in Africatown.
Carroll also made plans to help residents get fire alarms for their homes, which will take place at a community event to be scheduled on a Saturday within the next month, he said.
