Africatown Warehouse Fire

Merchants Transfer Company Director of Real Estate Guy Oswalt speaks at a community meeting in Africatown about the fire that burned a warehouse from July 19 to July 27.

Almost two weeks after a Merchants Transfer Company warehouse burned in Africatown, three dozen residents attended a meeting Monday night to ask a company representative and local civic leaders what was in the air they breathed while firefighters battled the blaze for a week.

Many community members said smoke from the fire that consumed much of a 600,000-square-foot Merchants Transfer Company paper storage facility on Papermill Road between July 19 and July 27 filled houses in the surrounding neighborhood for days, aggravating asthma and other chronic health conditions.

