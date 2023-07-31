Designers working on the Africatown Welcome Center since spring presented the latest concept of the forthcoming attraction at a community meeting Monday night, though more people attended an environmental meeting double-booked next door.
Though the design presented is more final than any other before it, Mott MacDonald architect Andy Marasca told the more than two dozen people gathered in the Robert Hope Community Center that community input will guide the design as the team completes it.
Lagniappe previously reported the city of Mobile is funding the project with help from a RESTORE Act grant award. The project cost sits at an estimated $6 million.
Many of the 108 responses the creative team received from people after the last design meeting in May said they like the “Monument” layout best. The final design builds on the “Monument” plan’s angular frame and long gallery feature, but incorporates the places for reflection and outdoor event areas community members said they wanted.
In this plan, the center looks north to Africatown Boulevard, with the Old Plateau Cemetery to its right, a large lawn in front of it and parking around the back. A meditation garden with a water feature separates two grassy spaces reserved for events.
Marasca said the team is not quite halfway through the design process, with Monday night’s presentation representing 40-percent of the work already done. Additional comments from the community will be needed to get the project to 100-percent, Marasca said, predicting construction could begin on the welcome center by the end of the year if all goes according to plan.
The “front” of the welcome center faces Africatown Boulevard and features windows and a terrace, while the “back” entryway has a blank wall Marasca said functions as an empty canvas for community storytelling.
Designs for the center come off with not as much personality because that is up to the community to influence, Marasca said.
“We’re building the house,” he said. “The city [of Mobile] and the community are going to make it a home.”
Jacqueline Tunstall-Williams, an Africatown community member and tour guide, criticized the design as not representing Africatown nor its African roots. She took offense to the suggestion that one of the center’s rooms be painted blue, connecting the color to the Atlantic Ocean and the journey Africatown’s ancestors endured before arriving in America as slaves.
“It’s a coffin, no!” Williams said. “We understand it's across the street from the graveyard, but it doesn’t have to be a box [like a grave].”
Sondra Cooper, on the other hand, said the design team is “on the right trail” with the “Monument” plan. She embraces it, she said.
“So far, I love it,” Cooper said. “From what I see so far, I think it’s going to be put together well.”
The center will adequately represent Africatown and will effectively introduce visitors to her community, she said.
Williams pointed out the small number of community members in the design meeting as an example that the project does not have Africatown’s full support.
Down the hall, it was standing room only at a discussion between representatives from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the community. Community members went around the room voicing their concerns about stormwater runoff, overflowing sewage and neglect by the City of Mobile and the Mobile County Environmental Management Agency.
They agreed the cleanup the community received for the grand opening of the Africatown Heritage House earlier in July should happen as often in Africatown as it does in areas largely occupied by White people.
Ramsey Sprague, the president of the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition (MEJAC), said his organization partnered with Africatown C.H.E.S.S. to host the focus group, and had the Hope Center booked for the meeting months before the city of Mobile decided to host its third Africatown Welcome Center meeting.
