Africatown community members met for a third time to review design concepts for the Africatown Welcome Center on Monday night.

Designers working on the Africatown Welcome Center since spring presented the latest concept of the forthcoming attraction at a community meeting Monday night, though more people attended an environmental meeting double-booked next door.

Though the design presented is more final than any other before it, Mott MacDonald architect Andy Marasca told the more than two dozen people gathered in the Robert Hope Community Center that community input will guide the design as the team completes it.

Africatown Welcome Center third design

The "Monument" plan provided the foundation for the Africatown Welcome Center's latest design.

