The second in a series of public meetings to receive input on the design of the Africatown Welcome Center will take place next week, according to a statement from the city of Mobile.
“Based on initial feedback from the community, we will be showcasing several examples of floor plans as well as models showing what the general shape, form, size, color and appearance of the building could be,” the statement reads.
City staff and designers from Mott McDonald will host the second meeting on Thursday, May 25 at the Robert Hope Community Center at 6 p.m.
Lagniappe previously reported that many who attended the first community meeting on April 6 said the finished center should emphasize Africatown’s heritage with educational elements and have open spaces for reflection.
“This is our shot, our chance to get it right,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “What are they (tourists) going to see when they get here? The first thing many of them are going to go to will be the welcome center. That just lifts the importance of what we’re doing.”
The project’s budget, which includes RESTORE Act money, currently sits at $6 million.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
