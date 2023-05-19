Africatown1

The former AfricaTown Welcome Center on Bay Bridge Road.

 By Gabriel Tynes

The second in a series of public meetings to receive input on the design of the Africatown Welcome Center will take place next week, according to a statement from the city of Mobile.

“Based on initial feedback from the community, we will be showcasing several examples of floor plans as well as models showing what the general shape, form, size, color and appearance of the building could be,” the statement reads.

