Following a shooting that injured four people at a nightclub downtown, city officials and representatives from the area spoke about possible solutions to the violence.
The latest downtown shooting occurred at Paparazzi Club at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. There were a total of four victims, one of whom sustained life-threatening injuries. Two were transported to USA Health University Hospital, while the other two victims showed up later in a private vehicle.
The shooting suspects have yet to be caught.
Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste put some of the responsibility on business owners within the city’s entertainment district.
“We need the owners of the businesses to do a better job to make sure patrons are safe,” Battiste said.
These steps could include additional private security, which Battiste is in favor of, as long as they’re not off-duty police officers. He said when businesses hire off-duty officers as security guards it leads to questions over which entity they are working for — the venue or the city. Battiste argued as long as they are in uniform, they are representing the city.
“I think when clubs hold special events and know it’ll attract a younger crowd, they need to have some level of security,” Battiste said.
Paparazzi did have private security working at the time of the shooting, Battiste said, but the security cameras in the club either didn’t work or weren’t accessible to the manager on duty. Battiste said nightclubs need to make sure their security is operable at all times.
While there are a number of eyewitnesses to the shooting, security footage allows officers to corroborate claims made by those on the scene, Battiste said.
Police working downtown are always the last to know about events at clubs, Battiste said. It would be helpful to law enforcement for bar and club owners to alert them when they have an event planned that might attract a younger crowd, he said.
While Downtown Mobile Alliance CEO Elizabeth Stevens said she was concerned about the shooting and called it “horrifying,” she couldn’t think of a solution to the violence. While Battiste argued for increased security guards and cameras, Stevens said those were in place at Paparazzi and other locations that have previously had issues with violence.
“What is the solution?” she asked. “It seems it goes back to what happens in a child’s life. How do we solve that?”
Paparazzi Club owner Aubrey Nettles did not immediately return a call seeking comment for this story.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll said acts of violence like the one Saturday aren’t premeditated but are acts of “passion.”
“It’s not driven by a crime spree or gang activity,” he said. “It’s passion, and that kind of stuff can escalate quickly.”
He called it “unfortunate,” but argued downtown remains one of the safest areas of the city, given police walking beats, security cameras and bouncers at many of the bars.
“Downtown is one of the safest places you can be in the city,” he said.
