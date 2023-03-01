Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a motion in a civil suit in Montgomery County Circuit Court Tuesday accusing Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton of engaging in “self-dealing” and fraud when $120,000 in college tuition for his children was paid by a charitable trust he helps oversee.
The lawsuit, originally filed by relatives of former Alabama Secretary of State Mabel Amos, has morphed into a political hot potato as Marshall petitioned to be added as a plaintiff and has accused the state’s ethics chief of highly unethical behavior. Amos’ will created a charitable trust designed to provide college scholarships to underprivileged students in the state. While it started with a relatively small amount of money, oil was discovered on land owned by the trust in 2011, and millions of dollars poured into the fund. Some of that subsequently ended up paying for Albritton’s children to go to college in Texas.
This week’s motion by Marshall is the sharpest blow yet in this lawsuit for Albritton — who was left out as a defendant in the original filing because of a personal relationship with the filing attorney, Thomas Gallion, who told Lagniappe his family and the Albrittons “go back for over 100 years.” Marshall’s motion not only seeks to add Albritton and the other two board members, Rick Clifton and John Bell, as defendants but openly accuses them of violating self-dealing rules.
“The Board members, jointly, and severally and separately, engaged in acts of self-dealing, or breached their fiduciary and other duties to the Trust by failing to prevent or prohibit self-dealing, or by permitting and acquiescing in self-dealing, and engaging in other acts and omissions in violation of statutory and common law duties owed to the Trust,” the motion says.
The motion points to the awarding of scholarships to Albritton’s children as a specific violation.
“By way of example, and without limitation, Thomas A. Albritton, as a member of the Board of the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund, allowed or caused his own children to impermissibly receive scholarship awards from the very trust he was charged with administering. Specifically, from the years 2012 – 2019, Albritton caused, allowed, or otherwise acquiesced in the award of scholarships to his children from the Trust totaling more than $100,000. These scholarship awards to a Board member’s son and daughter violated the terms of the Trust, and are prohibited self-dealing and private inurements,” the motion reads.
Marshall’s motion goes so far as to allege that the board members are guilty of fraud.
“The Defendants, jointly and severally, are guilty of negligence, wantonness, breach of statutory and common law fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, and fraud,” it says.
Albritton, his former law partner Clifton and former Regions Bank Trust Officer Bell served as the board of directors for the fund from its start, while Regions handled its financial management. Bell has since retired and been replaced by another officer from Regions’ trust division. Albritton’s family law firm also wrote Amos’ will that created the fund.
As millions accumulated in the fund, the board began awarding more and larger scholarships. In 2013, Albritton’s daughter, Martha, appeared on the Fund’s 990 IRS tax forms as having received a $15,000 scholarship to the University of Texas. Those same forms show that from 2013 through 2019, Albritton’s children were awarded $120,000 in scholarships from the fund.
When Lagniappe first broke this story in 2021, Albritton denied engaging in self-dealing, claiming he had abstained from voting for his kids’ scholarships and they were awarded based on merit.
“Regarding my kids’ scholarships, there’s no restriction within the trust for who can get it. Where my kids are concerned, I didn’t participate in that decision. It was made by one of the other trustees and a Regions representative, who at the time was John Bell,” Albritton explained.
He also said the issue has no bearing on his position as the state’s top ethics officer since the decision to give his daughter a scholarship took place before he was appointed to the Ethics Commission. Albritton was confirmed by the Legislature in March 2015.
Marshall’s motion may also open the door to discovering if others could have improperly received scholarships from the fund. Although individual scholarship recipients were named in the Fund’s 990 forms from its inception through 2013, in 2014, their names were no longer included in the public documents. Regions has thus far refused requests to see who received scholarships from 2014 on.
Marshall’s motion calls for the “disgorgement” or repayment of “scholarship funds improperly awarded to any person or persons, interest, and any and all other compensatory damages or other damages, including punitive damages, recoverable by law.” Theoretically, determining such matters would require the list to be opened up and examined.
So far, Albritton’s scholarships and those of his former law partner and current Covington County Circuit Court Judge Ben Bowden are the only ones known to have gone to children of more affluent families. Bowden received $45,000 to help send his child to Southern Methodist University (SMU) — one of the nation’s most expensive universities. In an Andalusia Star-News article from 2008 when Bowden was appointed to the bench, Albritton claimed the two met in Boy Scout camp. But it is still unclear who received scores of other scholarships since 2014 and if any others with close relationships to the board members received money.
The strong language used in Marshall’s motion also begs the question of whether the AG’s office could open a criminal investigation into the matter. Marshall's office offered a firm "no comment" to questions about the case.
Albritton did not respond to questions about the implications of the AG’s motions or whether they create problems related to his position on the Ethics Commission.
The original plaintiffs in the case, Amos’ grandniece Leigh Gulley Manning and great-grandniece Megan Carmack, sought to have the Fund’s board disbanded. Their suit also focused heavily on the large increase in administration fees Regions charged to the trust. The bank has taken over $1.2 million in administrative fees over the years, with the amount dramatically increasing after 2012 even though the number of hours worked was consistently reported as five hours a week.
Marshall argued his office actually has “standing” in the matter of enforcing the rules of the trust and making sure it is administered legally and in accordance with its rules of governance.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
