Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

The Alabama Legislature could meet in the middle of July to propose a new state congressional map with more than one Black majority district, according to court filings.

While Gov. Kay Ivey would have to formally call the session, Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote the legislature’s Reapportionment Committee could receive public comments and draft a new plan that aligns with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan between July 17 and July 21 in a notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Thursday.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He loves Mobile Bay's unique culture, and enjoys hearing and writing the stories of the people who call it home.

