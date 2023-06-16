The Alabama Legislature could meet in the middle of July to propose a new state congressional map with more than one Black majority district, according to court filings.
While Gov. Kay Ivey would have to formally call the session, Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote the legislature’s Reapportionment Committee could receive public comments and draft a new plan that aligns with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan between July 17 and July 21 in a notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Thursday.
“After consulting with legislative leadership, we believe the legislature should be allowed until July 21, 2023 to enact new legislation,” Marshall wrote. “If the new plan is enacted by July 21, plaintiffs will have more time to consider whether they will challenge it than if the parties instead had a trial on July 31 followed by a finding of liability and the enactment of a new plan in late August or early September.”
The court previously ordered the state and plaintiffs in Allen v. Milligan and Allen v. Caster to be ready for trial by the end of July. Marshall wrote an acceptable new congressional map “would obviate the need for a trial.”
Lagniappe previously reported five justices on the Supreme Court upheld the ruling of a federal three-judge panel that Alabama may have violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act when it only drew one majority minority congressional district in 2021. Now, the state must redraw its congressional map to include two districts where non-white voters make up a majority.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He loves Mobile Bay's unique culture, and enjoys hearing and writing the stories of the people who call it home.
