Otis OJ French JR Protest
By Scott Johnson

The Alabama Attorney General’s office is currently reviewing the August 2022 officer-involved shooting death of Otis French Jr. in Bay Minette, according to a letter obtained by Lagniappe.

On Feb. 23, Mayor Bob Wills signed a message to the French family, reiterating a stance the city is limited on what information it is able to provide to the public on the incident but also confirming new details, including that the investigation has been handed upward and that the “veteran” officer involved is “not currently” on patrol duty.

Otis "OJ" French Jr., 32

