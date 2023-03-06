The Alabama Attorney General’s office is currently reviewing the August 2022 officer-involved shooting death of Otis French Jr. in Bay Minette, according to a letter obtained by Lagniappe.
On Feb. 23, Mayor Bob Wills signed a message to the French family, reiterating a stance the city is limited on what information it is able to provide to the public on the incident but also confirming new details, including that the investigation has been handed upward and that the “veteran” officer involved is “not currently” on patrol duty.
French was killed on Aug. 20, 2022, after a traffic stop in the Douglasville Community escalated to what authorities have reported to be a fight over a Bay Minette office’s stun gun. French allegedly became “combative” after being instructed to leave his vehicle to observe an equipment issue on his car.
According to preliminary information, French was attempting to flee when the officer deployed his stun gun, but it was ineffective. French allegedly had taken the stun gun out of the officer’s hands and was attacking the officer when he was shot and killed. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was tasked with investigating the incident, similar to the way the state’s Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will pick up investigations of major crimes on behalf of community police agencies.
BCMCU consists of Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert, who is the current chairman, Robertsdale Police Chief Brad Kendrick, Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore, Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter and Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock. The agency is tasked with reviewing the actions of officers working for its member organizations.
“At no point in time has [Bay Minette] directed or controlled the investigation,” Wills wrote to the French family. “The city has repeatedly communicated that this matter was immediately submitted to the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit for an independent investigation.”
Wills goes on to write and confirm the Major Crimes Unit has submitted the matter for review by prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office and he hopes for a quick resolution of the case.
“The city’s preference is for this matter to be concluded in its entirety as soon as possible, however, we are not in control of the process and … must wait until it is complete, which we hope will be soon,” Wills wrote.
The mayor wrote the officer involved remains employed by the city but continued to leave the individual unnamed. He stated allegations of a cover-up “are without merit,” reiterating the city does not control the investigation or the speed with which it is conducted.
“While we will not comment on internal operational matters or specific officer assignments, the city can confirm that the officer is not currently performing any patrol duty in the city,” the letter states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.