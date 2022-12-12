Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office filed a motion last week to become a plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of a charitable trust that has paid at least $120,000 in college tuition for the children of Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton.
Marshall’s motion adds weight to a suit filed in July by the relatives of one-time Alabama Secretary of State Mabel Amos. The suit alleges board members for the Mabel Amos Charitable Trust, schemed to dramatically increase administrative fees for managing a charitable trust created in Amos’ will in return for allowing the “self-dealing” of scholarship money to board members’ children. Albritton, Rick Clifton and former Regions Bank Trust Officer John Bell served as the board members during the time in question.
Marshall was originally named as a defendant in the suit filed by Leigh Gulley Manning and her daughter Megan Carmack. But on Dec. 8, after filing an answer to the suit, Marshall’s office petitioned the Montgomery County Circuit Court to “enter its Order re-aligning the Attorney General as a party plaintiff” in the suit. Marshall’s petition asserts that the AG’s office actually has the correct standing to act as plaintiff in the case as the trust did not name specific beneficiaries.
“The Trust is a charitable trust. The Trust does not name specific charitable beneficiaries or otherwise identify or designate any person or entity expressly to receive distributions under the terms of the Trust,” the motion states. “Accordingly, the Attorney General has the rights of a qualified beneficiary of the Trust pursuant to Ala. Code Section 19-3B-110 (1975)(‘The Attorney General of this state has the rights of a qualified beneficiary when the charitable interest to be represented would qualify under subsection (b) [defining charitable organizations with rights of qualified beneficiaries] but no charitable organization has been expressly designated to receive distribution under the terms of a charitable trust’).”
Mike Lewis, a spokesman for Marshall's office declined to comment as to what the office was looking for or why it had asked for the realignment.
The trust was established in a will created for Amos by Albritton’s Andalusia law firm, Albrittons, Givhan, Clifton & Alverson in 1992 when she was in her early 90s. The will established that two members of the firm and a representative from Union Bank would serve as the board for the trust. Albritton and Clifton, who was also a lawyer in the firm, have served on the board since its startup in 1999. Bell also served as Regions’ representative on the trust’s board until he left the bank a few years ago. Union Bank was purchased by Regions in 1995.
As Lagniappe first reported in June 2021, Amos’ last will and testament decreed the formation of a trust designed to hand out scholarships to students of “above average” intelligence, among other criteria. According to its 2002 990 tax forms — the earliest IRS filing available for the nonprofit trust — the fund had less than $500,000 total and could only distribute a maximum of $19,111. The board handed out just three scholarships that together totaled $8,336. The board members did not receive any compensation, and Regions’ Bank Trust Department was paid $4,354 for administering the trust.
Things went along much the same way for the next eight years. But oil was discovered on land Amos had owned, and by 2011 the value of all assets of the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund totaled more than $4.1 million. The amount of scholarship money doled out, as well as bank fees paid, started to skyrocket. By 2018, the trust listed total assets of more than $9 million.
The influx of oil money drastically impacted the amount of money coming out of the trust. By 2012, for example, $145,834 in scholarship money was handed out. And payments to Regions went up to $178,049. In 2013, as the trust grew even larger, scholarship distributions hit $214,000 to 17 individuals, as well as the University of Alabama and the Auburn University Foundation. Among those 17 individual distributions was a $15,000 scholarship for Martha H. Albritton, Tom’s daughter.
The trust also began reporting differently in 2014, no longer listing individual scholarship recipients’ names on its 990 forms, just their schools, making it difficult to determine who received scholarships. But a $15,000 distribution to the University of Texas carried beside it a notation that said “Scholarship for Board Member Daughter.”
Albritton was confirmed by the State Senate as executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission in March 2015, and that same year, two of his children received $15,000 scholarships to the University of Texas from the trust, according to 990 records. Overall, scholarships to Albritton’s children totaled $120,000 between 2014 and 2019.
While the parts of Mabel Amos’s will that established the trust appear to give great latitude to its three trustees in terms of making expenditures and selecting scholarship recipients, it does contain very strict language against “self-dealing” by trustees.
“The trustee shall not engage in any act of self-dealing as defined in section 4941(d), and shall not make any taxable expenditures as defined in section 5489,” it reads.
Albritton has denied any charges of self-dealing, saying he abstained from voting on scholarship money for his children. Because the names of scholarship recipients were not part of the 990 filings after 2013, it isn’t possible to see if any other board members’ family members received scholarship money, but at least one former Albritton law partner did.
Current Covington County Circuit Court Judge Ben Bowden — a former Albritton law partner — has admitted his child was a scholarship recipient. According to 990 records, scholarships awarded to Southern Methodist University (SMU) totaled $45,000 between 2014 and 2017. Bowden said he couldn’t remember how much money was awarded, but did confirm his child attended SMU. He is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Another key issue in the suit is what Regions took in for management fees each year. While the bank always listed five hours a week as the amount of time spent managing the trust, the compensation increased dramatically after oil money started coming into the account. In all, Regions took in nearly $1.2 million in administrative fees between 2002 and 2020, the last year in which IRS 990 forms are available. The lawsuit offers the massive increase in administrative fees for the same amount of work performed as key to Manning and Carmack’s contention a quid pro quo was in effect.
“Regions started charging the trust outrageous fees for basically the same amount of work involved. In addition, these large fees were allowed by the trustees in order for Regions to allow the two outside attorney trustees to illegally ‘self-deal’ an illegal quid pro quo arrangement,” the suit alleges. “This quid pro quo arrangement violated their fiduciary duties and other Alabama laws, including but not limited to the Alabama Uniform Trust Code 19-38-816. In other words, the trustees allowed Regions to increase its fees and charge for the same work, and in return, Regions allowed the trustee [sic] to ‘self-deal’ in the trust for their personal gain. This quid pro quo arrangement was fraudulent and in violation of many Alabama laws that are cited herein.”
Regions has maintained its fees were “less than 1 percent of the market value of the asset under management,” and called that consistent with industry standards. The bank has not explained why for more than 10 years the names of scholarship recipients were listed in its 990 filings, but not after 2013. Regions has also responded to requests to see the names of those who received scholarships between 2014 and 2022.
Though Albritton is not specifically named as a defendant in the suit, it does list “fictitious parties x, y and z, that will be made party defendants when additional facts are discovered,” which leaves room for him to be added. It is not clear whether the AG’s involvement as a plaintiff in this civil suit changes its focus.
While not directly related, Marshall’s effort to be added as a plaintiff in the Mabel Amos Trust suit comes on the heels of his office filing suit against Albritton’s Ethics Commission last month for violating the Alabama Administrative Procedure Act when it adopted a rule stating it is not required to provide exculpatory evidence it might find to individuals under investigation for ethics violations. The Ethics Commission’s rule and Marshall’s pushback against it appear to have created friction between the two agencies. Marshall’s lawsuit complains the Ethics Commission has stopped referring prosecutions and administrative resolutions to his office, even though the office “still maintains the ultimate authority over these matters.”
Neither Marshall’s office nor Albritton responded to requests for comment on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.