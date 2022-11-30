The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is suing the Alabama Ethics Commission for violating the Alabama Administrative Procedure Act when it adopted a rule blocking evidence from those under investigation, according to a complaint filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Monday.
Attorney General Steve Marshall alleges the commission has impaired his office’s ability to prosecute ethics offenses, and asked the court to rule the opinion null and void.
After Marshall’s office rejected the commission’s proposed administrative resolutions for ethics cases, the commission ruled it is “neither required nor permitted to disclose Brady material to respondents under investigation” when it adopted Advisory Opinion 2022-03 in July 2022, the document reads.
“Brady material” refers to a 1963 court case that required the government to give defendants “material favorable to the accused that is in the government’s possession” as part of due process.
When Marshall’s office asked the commission to reconsider the opinion on the grounds it “impairs the ability of the Attorney General to enforce the state’s ethics laws,” the commission denied the request in August 2022.
“As a result of AO 2022-03, the Attorney General cannot rely on the Ethics Commission’s findings of probable cause that a crime was committed or the validity of the proceedings before the Ethics Commission that led to the finding of probable cause,” the document reads.
Respondents to an ethics complaint agreeing to an administrative resolution (which carries a financial penalty rather than criminal charges for minor violations) are now deciding “to admit to an ethics violation without being provided exculpatory Brady material.”
The document further states the commission has stopped referring prosecutions and administrative resolutions to Marshall’s office, even though the office “still maintains the ultimate authority over these matters.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
