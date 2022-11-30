Alabama Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against AG

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. (ago.state.al.us)

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is suing the Alabama Ethics Commission for violating the Alabama Administrative Procedure Act when it adopted a rule blocking evidence from those under investigation, according to a complaint filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Monday.

Attorney General Steve Marshall alleges the commission has impaired his office’s ability to prosecute ethics offenses, and asked the court to rule the opinion null and void.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

