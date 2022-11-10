Saraland Football
For the second time in as many weeks, the Saraland High School football team has been cleared by the AHSAA to continue its postseason push.

The AHSAA Central Board voted that the original decision handed down by the association would stand, which cleared Saraland of any violations of bylaws.

