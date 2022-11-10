For the second time in as many weeks, the Saraland High School football team has been cleared by the AHSAA to continue its postseason push.
The AHSAA Central Board voted that the original decision handed down by the association would stand, which cleared Saraland of any violations of bylaws.
An appeal of the AHSAA’s original decision was filed by the Baldwin County School System on Wednesday claiming to seek clarity on the bona fide move rule.
Attorney Nash Campbell represents Saraland City Schools and confirmed in a statement to Lagniappe that the Spartans were given the thumbs up to continue playing after the vote.
“After the hearing today at 1:30, the AHSAA Central Board just unanimously voted (one abstention) that Alvin Briggs’ initial decision clearing Saraland should be upheld. Saraland is cleared to play,” Campbell wrote.
A statement from the Baldwin County School System sent to Lagniappe on Wednesday also claimed it did not wish for any players or teams to be penalized.
“In the end, our appeal had nothing to do with Saraland, the playoffs or Spanish Fort’s role, as we have been eliminated” the statement reads. “Our decision to appeal the director’s decision was solely based on the need to ensure clarity and equity amongst other members who may face similar circumstances in the future.”
After the ruling came down from the AHSAA Thursday afternoon, Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a statement expressing his "disappointment" with the ruling.
"I appreciate AHSAA's District One Board of South Alabama agreeing with our concerns and forwarding them for review by the Central Board," the statement reads. "I'm disappointed with today's decision and we have grave concerns about the integrity of our association. We will take time to review our next steps."
The Spartans are slated to take on Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa this Friday night after defeating Wetumpka last week.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
