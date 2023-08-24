Airbus JetSmart plane

JetSMART, a South American airliner, took possession of its first Airbus airplane built in Mobile on Thursday.

 Tad Denson

A South American airliner took possession of its first A320neo Airbus plane made in Mobile, according to a statement Thursday afternoon. To date, JetSMART is the first South American company to buy the Alabama-made aircraft.

“We proudly welcome our 26th aircraft, the Guacamayo, the first JetSMART A320neo produced at the Airbus U.S. manufacturing site in Alabama, which will operate in South America,” JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz said in a statement. “This milestone brings us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100 aircraft by 2028 with the most fuel-efficient fleet in the region.”

