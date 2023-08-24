A South American airliner took possession of its first A320neo Airbus plane made in Mobile, according to a statement Thursday afternoon. To date, JetSMART is the first South American company to buy the Alabama-made aircraft.
“We proudly welcome our 26th aircraft, the Guacamayo, the first JetSMART A320neo produced at the Airbus U.S. manufacturing site in Alabama, which will operate in South America,” JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz said in a statement. “This milestone brings us one step closer to our goal of reaching 100 aircraft by 2028 with the most fuel-efficient fleet in the region.”
JetSMART has a history of building its fleet with Airbus planes, with 25 A320 aircraft currently operating across Argentina, Chile and Peru. At the time of writing, Mobile Airbus employees have delivered more than 400 planes to 14 companies.
“With this international delivery, we can celebrate another special occasion for Airbus and its talented Alabama workforce,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a statement. “Since Airbus broke ground on its aircraft production facility in Mobile in 2013, its Alabama operation has been in constant growth mode, making memorable days like today not only possible, but frequent.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.