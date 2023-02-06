The following incidents were reported by the Mobile Police Department on Monday, Feb. 6.
Robbery
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to 6201 Airport Boulevard in response to a report of a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the location armed with a firearm and demanded money from the safe. The victim complied with the demand, and the subject fled the scene on foot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:15 p.m., officers responded to 3985 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a theft. The investigation revealed that a female subject stole money from an employee during a transaction with another customer and fled the scene with two other female subjects before the officers arrived. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at 1675 Knollwood Drive. Upon arrival, they found a female subject and her juvenile children inside a vacant apartment, having entered it unlawfully. Felicia Robinson, 33, was arrested, and the Department of Human Resources has the children.
Assault, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:57 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, the detectives discovered that an unknown subject fired at the victim while he was standing outside, and a bullet struck the residence. The subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 9:11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive. Upon arrival, they found a victim with a stab wound and the subject with a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation revealed that the subject had stabbed the victim and attempted to fight a witness, who then struck her with a lamp vase. The victim was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, and the subject was taken for medical treatment. Erin Hendershott, 32, was transported to Metro Jail.
Kidnapping
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 6280 Grelot Road in reference to a report of a kidnapping. The investigation revealed that the victim's boyfriend, armed with a firearm, forced her into a vehicle. The officers later located the subject walking near a bus station and arrested him. The subject was identified as Derrick Kyle Jr., 23.
Assault, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue. Upon arrival, they found that the residence and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire, and a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, the officer's discovered that the victim's girlfriend shot him. Abreanna Harris, 29, was later arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Burglary
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 7:43 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at University Boulevard and Persons Drive. The driver stopped the vehicle, and it was later determined that he had an active warrant for burglary. Joshua Kyser, 41, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.