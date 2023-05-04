Alabama Legislature
Senators unanimously approved an amended version of Gov. Kay Ivey’s education trust fund appropriation plan Wednesday afternoon that included reducing income tax rebates from $400 to $100 and cutting $56 million in projects for Mobile County.

Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, introduced Senate Bill 87 on March 21 to move $2.7 billion from the education trust fund to government entities and programs across the state.

