Senators unanimously approved an amended version of Gov. Kay Ivey’s education trust fund appropriation plan Wednesday afternoon that included reducing income tax rebates from $400 to $100 and cutting $56 million in projects for Mobile County.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, introduced Senate Bill 87 on March 21 to move $2.7 billion from the education trust fund to government entities and programs across the state.
Aside from allocations to schools and colleges, highlights of the original plan included $966 million for income tax rebates of $400 per person, $31 million for the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) to establish commercial airline service at the Mobile International Airport and $25 million for the Port of Alabama to buy coal moving equipment.
A $25 million allocation to the Montgomery County Commission to help build a water park in the area near Maxwell Air Force Base was also part of the original appropriation.
More than a month later in May, the Senate’s Finance and Taxation Education committee significantly revised Orr’s bill. Orr is the committee’s chairman and Senators Greg Albritton, R-Range, Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, and David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, are members.
The total allocation of $2.7 billion now gives just $275 million back to Alabamians in $100 income tax rebates and directs no state funds to the Mobile Airport Authority or the Port of Alabama. The water park plan was also not part of the bill.
However, the amended bill allocates $65 million to projects by Bishop State Community College and Coastal Alabama Community College. The colleges’ joint operation of the Brookley Aeroplex’s Center for Excellence in Aviation will receive $30 million. Coastal Alabama Community College will receive $35 million to create a rural healthcare training facility at the college’s Baldwin County campuses.
“This is an unprecedented budget and an unprecedented time,” Orr said on the Senate floor after every one of his colleagues voted to send the plan to the House of Representatives. “Like I told the committee yesterday, no budget is perfect.”
Despite not being included in the appropriation plan, the MAA and Alabama Port Authority expressed optimism their projects will receive the funding they need someday in the future.
“We appreciate the governor’s commitment and willingness to help fund the Airport Terminal Project,” MAA President Chris Curry said in a statement. “The Mobile Airport Authority has clearly demonstrated the positive impact of our project. This project will transform the City and will greatly enhance the overall quality of life for our citizens. MAA will continue to work with the Governor’s Office to convince the legislature to support this project.”
The fight for funding is not over for the Alabama Port Authority, either, according to a statement from spokeswoman Maggie Oliver.
“We are continuing to push for this critical funding for the McDuffie Coal Terminal, which will help Alabama’s export coal industry meet its growing global demand,” she wrote in a statement.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
