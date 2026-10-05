AL nursing board says ransomware may expose data By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A ransomware attack on the Alabama Board of Nursing may have exposed sensitive personal and medical information, including Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and health information.The board disclosed the breach on Oct. 2, saying an investigation found evidence of a breach beginning in August and verified malicious activity in its system as of Sept. 1. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? :5lQ5@4D\:?E6C?2=\8F:5\`37hfc2b\f777\6`6c\eb4a\3dh5gc4b2ab7Qmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 3@2C5’D AC6DD C6=62D6[ :?G6DE:82E@CD 56E6C>:?65 E92E D@>6 52E2 H2D 4@==64E65 2?5 5@H?=@2565 367@C6 E96 2EE24< H2D 4@?E2:?65[ E9@F89 E96 3@2C5 D2:5 :E 4@F=5 ?@E 56E6C>:?6 6I24E=J H9@D6 :?7@C>2E:@? H2D 2446DD65]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? :5lQ5@4D\:?E6C?2=\8F:5\`37hfc2b\f777\6`6c\eb4a\3dh5gc4b2ab7Qm“x? 4@>A=:2?46 H:E9 DE2E6 D64FC:EJ AC@E@4@=D[ E96 3@2C5 2?5 E96 p=232>2 ~77:46 @7 x?7@C>2E:@? %649?@=@8J E@@< E96 27764E65 DJDE6>D 4@>A=6E6=J @77=:?6[ 4@?E2:?65 E96 <?@H? >2=:4:@FD 7@@EAC:?E[ 2?5 2C6 :? E96 AC@46DD @7 AC@8C6DD:G6=J C6DE@C:?8 D64FC6 D6CG:46D[” E96 3@2C5 DE2E65 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “t?92?465 4J36CD64FC:EJ 4@?EC@=D[ 25G2?465 ?6EH@C< >@?:E@C:?8 E@@=D[ 2?5 255:E:@?2= 4C656?E:2= 2FE96?E:42E:@? AC24E:46D 92G6 366? 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 56A=@J65 E@ >:E:82E6 E96 C:D< @7 7FEFC6 :?4:56?ED]”k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? :5lQ5@4D\:?E6C?2=\8F:5\`37hfc2b\f777\6`6c\eb4a\3dh5gc4b2ab7Qm%96 q@2C5 @7 }FCD:?8 DE2E65 :E :D H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 p=232>2 ~77:46 @7 x?7@C>2E:@? %649?@=@8J 2?5 @FED:56 4J36CD64FC:EJ DA64:2=:DED E@ :?G6DE:82E6 E96 2EE24<] %96 uqx 2?5 p=232>2 {2H t?7@C46>6?E p86?4J Wp{tpX 2C6 2=D@ :?G@=G65]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? :5lQ5@4D\:?E6C?2=\8F:5\`37hfc2b\f777\6`6c\eb4a\3dh5gc4b2ab7Qm%96 3@2C5 25G:D65 =:46?D66D[ 2AA=:42?ED 2?5 @E96CD H9@ >2J 92G6 :?7@C>2E:@? :? :ED DJDE6>D E@ 36 2=6CE 7@C A9:D9:?8 2?5 :>A6CD@?2E:@? 2EE6>AED[ 492?86 A2DDH@C5D E92E >2J 92G6 366? C6FD65 2?5 6?23=6 >F=E:724E@C 2FE96?E:42E:@? H96C6 2G2:=23=6]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? :5lQ5@4D\:?E6C?2=\8F:5\`37hfc2b\f777\6`6c\eb4a\3dh5gc4b2ab7QmxE 2=D@ C64@>>6?565 >@?:E@C:?8 32?< 2?5 4C65:E 42C5 DE2E6>6?ED[ 4C65:E C6A@CED[ :?DFC2?46 C64@C5D 2?5 E2I 244@F?ED 7@C DFDA:4:@FD 24E:G:EJ] x?5:G:5F2=D 42? 2=D@ A=246 2 4C65:E 7C66K6 @C 7C2F5 2=6CE @? E96:C 4C65:E 7:=6D]k^DA2?mk^Am Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alabama Board Of Nursing Ransomware Attack Alabama Office Of Information Technology Fbi Alea Ransomware Cybercrime Cyberspace Secure Communication Security Engineering Cybersecurity Engineering Cyberwarfare Computer Security Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now South Alabama students charged for presidential threats Florist convicted of child porn Mobile mayor to skip Trump rally Mobile ‘dangerous,’ Tuberville vows to send National Guard South Alabama adjusts plans ahead of Trump rally Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.