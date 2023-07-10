Almost two months from the day the facility closed its doors to undergo significant renovations, the Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab unveiled its new look with a grand reopening on Monday morning.
State and local officials joined with leaders from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) to cut the ribbon, officially reopening the 12,000-square-foot facility, which houses over 100 species of marine life common to the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama’s watershed.
The aquarium closed its doors on May 8, and remained shuttered for eight weeks while new graphics were installed next to exhibits and an upgraded floor plan was implemented, making it easier for visitors to walk the entire facility. The graphics provide a more in-depth look at the existing exhibits, while educating visitors about the wildlife from Alabama’s coast they’re viewing using up-to-date science and research.
Aquarium officials said minor updates had been performed since the facility first opened in March, 1998, but had not seen major changes since.
As he watched the line of people waiting to pay for admission stretch out the door, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said he hopes the new look to the aquarium will result in the island’s tourism industry receiving a boost.
“I think people are going to be eager to come out and see all of the new attractions and new additions,” Collier said. “I think we’re going to see a tremendous uptick in visitation here, certainly immediately. But I think it will carry on throughout the year as well as we go along.”
Aquarium Educator Mendel Graber has been with DISL for over two decades. Over the years, she said she’s gained a keen insight into what visitors know and don’t know when they peruse the aquarium. Based on that information, she was one of the leaders on the forefront of seeing the renovations include the educational material now found at every exhibit.
“We are an educational facility and we want that message to be very rich,” Graber said. “But I also think it’s really important to create that sense of awe for people. I think that sustains their interest in learning more and inspires them to want to preserve our wonderful coastal resources here.”
Graber said the exhibits highlight the major ecosystems of Alabama including the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta, Mobile Bay, the barrier islands and the northern Gulf of Mexico.
She said the aquarium used high-quality photography of local areas to help visitors get a sense of immersion and ‘awe’ of the featured ecosystems on display.
“We’re hoping folks will enjoy this refreshed look at coastal Alabama,” Graber said. “So we hope to inspire people to explore these ecosystems and learn more and we’re also hoping to have a significant part of our community come and visit, even if they’ve visited before.”
DISL Public Relations Director Angela Levins said 2022 saw the aquarium eclipse the 100,000 mark for total visitors in a year, compared to 80,000 visitors on average in prior years. She said before it closed in May, the aquarium was on track to top the 100,000 record set last year.
The uptick in the amount of tourists and visitors to the facility might be attributed to an official label it received two years ago courtesy of the Alabama legislature.
State Representative Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island, was also on hand for the ceremony. Brown was instrumental in getting the facility designated as Alabama’s official aquarium and marine research center thanks to legislation he proposed which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021.
Brown said while the aquarium serves Alabama’s two coastal counties, he said the facility is also an educational tool for residents across the state's 67 counties and beyond. He added the recent renovations will be the first of many in a “multi-phase” project.
“It’s important because this is not just for Dauphin Island and not just for Mobile and Baldwin counties, but this is a state facility,” Brown said. “They’re doing first class, world class quality research here. The research they do goes worldwide. With the support of the state and local citizens, we’re really going to take this to new heights.”
