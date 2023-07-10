Alabama Aquarium

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier, far left, and State Representative, R-Hollinger's Island, middle, cut the ribbon, unveiling the new features to the Alabama Aquarium. 

 BY BRADY PETREE

Almost two months from the day the facility closed its doors to undergo significant renovations, the Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab unveiled its new look with a grand reopening on Monday morning.

State and local officials joined with leaders from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) to cut the ribbon, officially reopening the 12,000-square-foot facility, which houses over 100 species of marine life common to the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama’s watershed.

Alabama Aquarium

On vacation from Tennessee, Kayla Rye, Audrey Rye, Gracey Rye and Pauline Hollars take a moment to view an exhibit at the newly-renovated Alabama Aquarium.

