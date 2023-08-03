The embattled Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is in need of a new chairman after Dr. Stephen Stokes resigned Thursday.
The announcement, confirmed by commission Executive Director John McMillan, comes about a week after Stokes was sued for serving on the commission illegally because of his public status as a member of the Board of Trustees for the University of South Alabama.
“We were aware it was likely, but didn’t know when it would happen,” McMillan said of Stokes’ resignation.
The suit claims Stokes’ position with USA makes him a “public official” and therefore ineligible to serve on the commission.
“At the time of his appointment to the commission, however, Dr. Stokes served as a trustee for the University of South Alabama and he was recently reappointed as a trustee for USA on May 5, 2023,” the suit reads. “As a trustee of USA, Dr. Stokes is a ‘public official’ that cannot serve as a commission member under the act. Alabama law defines a ‘public official’ as ‘any person appointed to a position at the state, county or municipal level of government or their instrumentalities, including governmental corporations.’”
The suit, filed by attorney Will Sommerville, who represents other plaintiffs in marijuana commission-based actions, claims that on “information and belief,” at least one other AMCC member resigned from another public position before joining the commission.
While the legal action is one of many that has plagued the commission since it announced and later delayed the award of licenses for the sale, manufacture, transport and cultivation of medical cannabis, McMillan doesn’t believe it will have a negative impact on the reissuing of those licenses, which could happen as soon as the commission’s meeting on Aug. 10.
“It should not set us back,” McMillan said. “I think we’re good to go ahead and proceed.”
At its next meeting, the commission could also decide to promote Vice Chairman Rex Vaughn to the chairmanship, McMillan said. The director said Vaughn would chair the next meeting.
“[Vaughn] has been with Dr. Stokes the whole time since the commission was appointed,” McMillan said. “You can’t replace Dr. Stokes, but Mr. Vaughn is excellent.”
