Mobile’s waterways continued to see an increase in traffic in 2022 and the results were record-breaking.
The Alabama Port Authority announced Friday that 2022 was a record year for the amount of shipping containers passing through the port.
Mobile’s waterways continued to see an increase in traffic in 2022 and the results were record-breaking.
The Alabama Port Authority announced Friday that 2022 was a record year for the amount of shipping containers passing through the port.
For the 2022 calendar year, 563,191 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) were handled at the port, up by 11 percent from the year prior.
The port also saw an increase in the amount of vessels passing through it by a record amount of 312, an increase of 75 vessels in 2021.
“Time and again, we are showing that shipping through Mobile is an efficient and cost-effective way for businesses to get their goods into or out of the United States,” Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll said. “These numbers reflect shippers’ confidence in Alabama’s Port, and Mobile has consistently offered up its supply chain stability.”
With multiple projects ongoing, the port plans to expand its capabilities to one million TEUs, as well as opening a new logistics facility in Mobile and opening a new inland intermodal facility in Montgomery. Those projects are slated to begin operations by 2025.
“With proven fluidity, the Port of Mobile continues to attract new routes, creating more direct services from the Far East to Mobile and enhancing our gateway’s connection to growing global markets,” Chief Commercial Officer Beth Branch said.
According to a recent economic impact report, the port of Mobile is responsible for $85 billion in annual economic impact and generates more than 312,000 jobs across the state.
Other planned investments include multiple construction projects. A fly-over bridge to create on-dock rail access at the container terminal, modernizing general cargo piers and developing an inland intermodal facility in North Alabama are all in the works for the port.
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.