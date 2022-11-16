Body Cameras
By LAURA RASMUSSEN

Over the past decade, Alabamians have poured millions of dollars into equipping law enforcement officers with body cameras, but while citizens may believe those tax dollars are going to provide “transparency,” agencies across the state seldomly have treated recordings as public record. But, if viewing body camera footage has been a rarity in recent years, the Alabama Supreme Court made it an impossibility in a ruling last year that did away with any notion of a public right to see what officers are doing.

So if body camera footage can’t be seen by the public or media in Alabama, why are citizens paying millions for it? In Mobile and Baldwin counties alone, Lagniappe was able to identify at least $2.5 million spent on purchasing cameras in the past eight years, and storage/maintenance costs close to an additional $2 million. 

Body Camera Chart

