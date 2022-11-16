Over the past decade, Alabamians have poured millions of dollars into equipping law enforcement officers with body cameras, but while citizens may believe those tax dollars are going to provide “transparency,” agencies across the state seldomly have treated recordings as public record. But, if viewing body camera footage has been a rarity in recent years, the Alabama Supreme Court made it an impossibility in a ruling last year that did away with any notion of a public right to see what officers are doing.
So if body camera footage can’t be seen by the public or media in Alabama, why are citizens paying millions for it? In Mobile and Baldwin counties alone, Lagniappe was able to identify at least $2.5 million spent on purchasing cameras in the past eight years, and storage/maintenance costs close to an additional $2 million.
As in most places, the area’s largest municipality sold police body-worn cameras to the public as a step forward in transparency in 2015 when the Mobile City Council first approved the expenditure of more than $600,000 for them and the associated equipment. The city also has recurring costs for storage and licenses for all the cameras and associated TASERs which totals more than $6 million over five years.
District 3 Councilman C.J. Small, who now serves as council president, touted the cameras then as a way “to tell the truth” when a complaint about a Mobile Police Department (MPD) officer is filed.
When asked about body cameras now, Small said he believes the footage recorded on cameras should be made available to the public in some circumstances.
“If the case is not under investigation and the video is not considered evidence, then it should be made public,” he said. “The cameras are a way to have transparency between the police department and the citizens.”
However, those in charge of releasing the footage have never willingly done so publicly in the Port City and consider recordings to be an officer’s “work product,” or part of an investigation. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief of Staff James Barber, a former MPD chief, told Lagniappe in an interview that camera footage is regularly reviewed internally, but the department has never willingly released it and only would if it helps the department, like in identifying a suspect, or if there has been “misinformation” released about a case.
“It’s not a public record unless it serves a public safety purpose,” Barber said. “It has been reviewed by those with standing, in reference to complaints against officers.”
Even when an investigation comes to an end, Barber and Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste don’t see the need to release footage — something Mobile County District Attorney-elect Keith Blackwood told Lagniappe he disagrees slightly with them about.
“I think body cameras are good and the police like body cameras,” Blackwood said. “When it comes to releasing body camera footage to the public, I think there’s a time and place for that. If release would be a negative thing for an ongoing criminal investigation, then I might have a problem with it, but certainly after investigations are over and cases are prosecuted, I would have no problem with the public release of body camera footage.”
The proliferation of police body-worn cameras nationwide came about after a number of high-profile police use-of-force incidents between 2010 and 2015. In most cases, the public at the time was either told or believed body cameras would bring a greater sense of transparency and could help build trust back into police work. The level of transparency these types of cameras bring depends largely on the state in which each department is located, Bryce Peterson, Ph.D., a research scientist for the Center for Justice Research and Innovation at the Arlington, Va.-based Center for Naval Analyses (CNA), said.
“It’s hard to talk about trends because some states have strong open public access laws and in those states, the footage is eventually made public,” Peterson said. “It has to be up to the states because if it’s up to individual departments, then it’s not about transparency; it’s about what is best for that department. It has to be driven by the state legislature. You have to get it out of police departments’ hands.”
Peterson admitted there are a “ton of challenges” to releasing footage and much of it is centered on redacting people in the video footage who are either not involved in the encounter or who have not yet been charged with a crime. Barber brought up similar examples when defending his view that camera footage rarely should be released publicly.
Despite this, the way Mobile and other area governments handle body camera footage is not common nationwide, Peterson said. While some states allow the release of footage to be “case specific,” especially when it comes to ongoing investigations, Peterson said, many states and departments have what he called “good’ release policies.
For instance, in Milwaukee, Wisc., Peterson said the district attorney can decide whether to release footage or not, depending upon whether it is being used as part of an investigation.
Peterson said many agencies instituted body cameras after high-profile police shootings spurred a national discussion. The administration of President Barack Obama pledged $50 million to help implement the cameras, he said.
Initially, the prevalence of police body-worn cameras helped reduce the number of complaints against police officers.
However, the reduction in complaints has stalled as more departments have come on board with the technology. Peterson said the reason for this is at first only departments that had a bad public image used the cameras. When those departments used the cameras, complaints went down.
“Early adopters were departments that had problems with use of force,” Peterson said.
Since then, as more departments, with a less negative history, adopted the technology, the reduction in complaints leveled off, Peterson said.
The cameras do tend to help weed out false complaints, Peterson said, as citizens who come in to complain about officers are told it was caught on camera. There was also initially some pushback from departments, but research now shows officers want them, Peterson said.
“Most interactions [between officers and citizens] are pleasant,” he said. “Departments are excited to get them. They are seen by officers as a tool to protect themselves.”
The change in attitudes among officers and departments about the use of body cameras indicates a shift away from transparency, Peterson said, and toward making the cameras more of a policing tool.
Lagniappe sought to speak with law enforcement agencies and public officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties in an effort to understand their individual stances on the subject and also to find out how much money is being spent on body cameras locally.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Outgoing Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said he was skeptical of body cameras when they first began to emerge and remains doubtful to this day of their benefit. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is the second-largest sheriff’s agency in Alabama and one of the few agencies that haven’t made the jump to outfit its officers with cameras.
Cochran said body camera recordings should not fall within open records laws because they contain details on sensitive investigations and gruesome images. He said the notion cameras are for the public is an error.
The real benefit of wearing the devices, he said, is to protect police officers. But that’s not how they were sold.
Instead, Cochran said, public officials and tech companies pulled a “bait-and-switch” when advocating for millions to be spent on cameras. He said the technology was pushed under the banner of transparency and has led to widespread misunderstandings about what police body-worn camera footage is useful for and who should have access to it.
“Some police departments will be quick to release footage and when others hold off it looks like they’re hiding something,” Cochran said.
The benefit of cameras in investigations has also been oversold, in Cochran’s opinion. He said they lead to thousands of wasted hours of review by officers when they could be focusing their efforts on the ground. He also argued witnesses are reluctant to cooperate when they believe they’re being filmed. Cochran’s agency has successfully investigated every homicide since 2016 without a camera’s help.
“It’s not the game-changer it was sold to be,” Cochran said. “I can’t think of an instance in our agency [where] it would have resolved anything to have videos.”
With recordings now also widely available through business and home surveillance equipment and witness cell phones, Cochran said, if investigators need footage for some reason, they’re normally able to find it.
Cochran said cameras have led to wasted money with little return on investment — money he believes could be more beneficially spent elsewhere.
“Why are we spending millions for police body cams and storage to police for a few bad officers when we could be spending millions to hire and retain quality officers instead?” Cochran said.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
Alabama’s tougher stance against releasing law enforcement body camera footage came as the result of Lagniappe’s efforts to see how a one-car accident along Interstate 10 in 2017 escalated into an unarmed man being shot with a high-powered rifle and killed.
In March 2019, Lagniappe filed a lawsuit against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and members of its executive staff over the department’s refusal to release body camera footage and other materials related to the shooting death of Jonathan Victor, 35, by BCSO Cpl. Matt Hunady.
Victor’s car had run off the interstate, but he was combative and unwilling to leave the vehicle when first responders arrived. When he did finally exit his car, he was shot dead by Hunady as Victor held and refused to drop a cloth item, which deputies believed held a weapon. It turned out Victor was holding a fanny pack and no weapon was found. A few months later, Hunady was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit and the District Attorney’s Office.
The case made its way to the State Supreme Court where the majority of justices sided with BCSO and Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack by hardening an existing law making “investigative” materials off limits; they also instructed agencies they shouldn’t release footage at all.
Chief Justice Tom Parker dissented, saying the ruling meant “the end of public access to law enforcement records that are connected in any way to an investigation.” Parker argued the opinion errs in expanding the law that should be used more narrowly.
“Finally and most importantly, the main opinion openly ignores this court’s strong admonition … that the investigative privilege statute must be narrowly construed,” Parker wrote, urging readers to “ponder the scope of today’s decision.”
“The statute will now hide from the public eye ‘any material related to a particular investigation;’ all ‘items of substantive evidence that existed before the investigation began, such as video recordings or documentary evidence relevant to the crime;’ and ‘all materials related to an incident that was subject of a criminal investigation.’”
For this story, BCSO did release a one-page memorandum from Lt. Michael Gaull detailing the number of body cameras purchased by the department and the cost associated with each.
But what that document showed was that BSCO spent more than $473,000 for 148 cameras and signed a three-year contract with Utility Inc. for storage and licensing for all camera systems and technology for more than $810,000 last year.
Baldwin County Commissioners James “Jeb” Ball (District 1) and Billie Jo Underwood (District 3) declined to comment when Lagniappe asked their opinion on body-worn cameras, but said they trusted BCSO to handle issues involving body cameras and the release of the footage they capture.
District 2 Commissioner Matt McKenzie told Lagniappe he did not like having to wear a camera when he first had to as an Alabama State Trooper, but later realized the cameras served to protect him and the members of the public he encountered on the job.
“If you got somebody that's not doing what they're supposed to be doing, you got the camera, and that’s on both sides,” McKenzie said. “I think transparency is a need, but I want to make sure all the judicial and all the courts have said it’s OK to go ahead and release, not just release before the investigation is completed.”
District 4 Commissioner Charles “Skip” Gruber said police officers receive a variety of accusations, and it is important for departments to have body-worn cameras because “[they] show exactly what happens.”
The public’s access to what the cameras capture depends on the nature of the department’s investigation, he said, but emphasized police departments should be “up front” with the public whenever they can be.
Bay Minette Police Department
Bay Minette did not give Lagniappe information on its body-worn camera policy. Requests for comment from the mayor, the police chief and the city attorney were not returned, and a public records request submitted by email to the City Clerk’s Office on Oct. 18 for the information was not returned within the city’s stated time frame of 10 working days.
Joshua Brown, a member of the Bay Minette Justice League — a group advocating for answers after a Bay Minette police officer shot and killed Otis “OJ” French Jr. in August — told Lagniappe “trying to get information out of them [the city of Bay Minette] is like trying to pull teeth out of a rabid dog.”
“You guys are supposed to be working for us,” he said, describing Bay Minette declining to comment and withholding information he deemed a matter of public record as “cloak and dagger.”
Police departments’ body-worn camera policies are, in fact, a matter of public record, Evans Bailey, a Montgomery attorney specializing in media law, told Lagniappe on Friday. Regardless of the Mack ruling, information on how many cameras the department has and how much money it costs to purchase and maintain them is of the public’s concern and should be made available, Bailey said.
Eastern Shore agencies
Mayors on the Eastern Shore agreed body-worn cameras afford their police departments an added layer of insurance against accusations of wrongdoing, and also set the record straight when accusations prove true.
“It’s a great benefit for the city and our police department, because nine times out of 10 it helps us; it provides more coverage for our officers rather than them doing wrong,” Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said.
Daphne has 42 cameras for its patrol officers and supervisors, with four of those shared among detectives, according to an email from Field Operations Captain Brian Gulsby. The cameras cost $32,000 and the department uses in-house storage methods. Those cameras are turned on during all service or enforcement encounters with the public, but not when citizens approach officers to chat.
The department does not release footage in pending cases on advice from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, Gulsby wrote, but officers have shown footage to individual citizens to resolve conduct complaints.
“We’re big fans of body cams,” LeJeune said. “We think of them as an asset.”
Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter could not be reached for comment.
Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said body-worn cameras are valuable because they make officers safer, reduce misconduct and help settle disputes when they arise.
“Of course, body cameras do not always tell the whole story and should never take the place of good written documentation or eyewitness statements,” Sullivan said.
Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead wrote in an email every patrol officer and school resource officer wears one of the department’s 40 cameras, which cost a total of $65,600 and video storage is included in that price. She could not recall an occasion in the four years she has served as chief where the department released footage to the general public.
“We’re able to go back and view how our officers interact with our community. It can play just as in your favor as it can point toward another direction,” Hollinghead said. “It just gives us more information to better serve our community.”
Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said body-worn cameras are “a very useful tool” for protecting citizens and police officers. He said questions of transparency and releasing footage are handled on a case-by-case basis, and said the city is “as transparent as we need to be.”
Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber declined to comment, noting in an email “a comprehensive policy revision” is in the works.
The department’s policy listed 27 cameras available for officers, and advised they should be activated when officers perform official duties and in “adversarial” situations. Citizens may be shown footage to further an investigation, but only the chief or someone designated by the chief “shall reveal the existence and/or content of the video recordings to the media.”
The department spent just over $32,000 for its cameras and storage is included in the cost.
Smaller agencies
For this story, Lagniappe asked agencies in Mobile and Baldwin counties to provide the newspaper with information related to how much was spent on police body-worn cameras and, in some cases, what each agency’s policy is regarding their use.
Gulf Shores Police Chief Edward Delmore told Lagniappe the department has released body camera footage on certain occasions.
“We have released body camera footage publicly within the parameters of our policy. Video is typically not released in ongoing cases,” Delmore said. “In major cases, video is released only after consultation and approval of the district attorney and after any grand jury hearing or decision.”
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft declined to comment further on the topic of releasing body camera footage and referred to the police department’s policy. The city initially spent $26,000 on body cameras in 2010. The city spent more than $350,000 on camera upgrades in 2018 and pays an additional $33,000 a year for maintenance and storage. Currently, Gulf Shores has 67 officers equipped with body cameras.
According to department policy, recorded files are allowed to be reviewed under multiple circumstances. Video may be released upon approval by a supervisor, pursuant to lawful process or by court personnel who are otherwise authorized to review evidence in a related case, by media personnel with permission of the police chief, or the authorized designee. It can also be released in compliance with a public records request “if permitted” by the records maintenance and release policy, as well as by a supervisor to assess officer performance.
In the two years Thurston Bullock has been Foley’s police chief, he can’t remember releasing body camera footage publicly. He added he cannot recall any specific requests for body camera footage, either. The city spent $162,000 per year for 10 years on 85 cameras, and that deal includes storage costs.
Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich believes that while every situation is different and the release of footage should be determined by the situation, he does believe footage can be released so long as it lines up with the rights of everyone involved.
“Footage, if not involved in a criminal investigation, can be released at the appropriate time being sensitive to everyone’s rights,” Hellmich said.
According to the department’s policy, the implementation of body cameras was used to “enhance this agency’s ability to review facts leading to probable cause for arrest, arrest/search/seizure procedures/techniques, officer/public interaction, and evidence for investigative purposes.”
Summerdale Mayor David Wilson told Lagniappe he does believe body camera footage should be made more available to the public to “protect the officers and the public with the truth.” His city spent just a bit less than $5,000 for five cameras, with storage included.
Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock said his department has not released body camera footage publicly due to the department’s policy.
According to the department’s policy in regards to body cameras, the implementation of the systems was included to “enhance officers’ reports, evidence collection and courtroom testimony,” as well as for “evaluation of officers’ performance to ensure compliance with Summerdale Police Department (SPD) directives, rules and regulations.”
When it comes to reviews of recordings from body cameras, the policy states supervisors can review body camera data capturing “the performance of a subordinate under their command for the purpose of investigating, monitoring a subordinate’s professional conduct/performance, training and when advancing the best interest of the public, the SPD or the officer.”
In addition, review of recordings from body cameras can be conducted by “any member provided it is for law enforcement purposes or other legitimate use, with the approval of the police chief or designee”; they can also copy the data upon request.
Footage can also be released and reviewed for training purposes.
Orange Beach Police Chief Steve Brown failed to respond to multiple requests for information via email, text messages and phone calls. His department has purchased 50 cameras for $45,000. Storage costs were not available.
However, Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes confirmed to Lagniappe every sworn officer with Orange Beach Police Department is issued a body camera and is “trained and required to wear and activate them on every call.”
While mayor Tony Kennon believes footage taken by body cameras should be released, it should be done at a time that doesn’t cause any harm to an ongoing case or investigation.
“For me, body camera footage is there for a specific reason and that’s to document the facts,” Kennon said. “In my mind, the footage should be released at a time that would not jeopardize the case.”
Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy said the department has been “very progressive” over the years in implementing new technology and believes the cameras benefit both law enforcement and everyday citizens. The city did not release a total cost for its 14 cameras, offering only that prices ranged from $400-$1200 apiece. Maintenance cost averages were said to be around $600 per year and annual storage costs have been $4,000 per year but are increasing to $5,000 this year.
“We have been utilizing body cameras for years and we have been very progressive in that,” Murphy said. “It’s a great tool for citizens and police officers alike, and over the years they have been very valuable for us. It’s a good tool and it adds another layer of protection.”
Murphy said the city has released body camera footage in the past, particularly in situations where there are complaints against officers. Murphy said the footage was reviewed and the video proved that what was claimed to have happened didn’t exactly happen the way the person had described it.
Footage has also been released by the department in non-criminal-related incidents.
In 2018, the department released body camera footage showing the capture of a rabid fox that had bitten a man earlier that day. The footage showed the fox charging at the officer before the officer struck the animal and captured it. Under last year’s State Supreme Court ruling, though, that would no longer be allowed.
Robertsdale Police Chief Brad Kendrick echoed Murphy’s thoughts on the cameras adding protection for his officers.
“Every patrol officer has them, and body cameras protect the officer,” he said.
Loxley Police Chief John Cason did confirm to Lagniappe his department uses body cameras and a total of 15 officers use them. The department did not reveal whether that means they have 15 cameras or if a smaller number are shared among officers, but did say they cost $49 per month per camera for five years — $2,940 — and an annual cost of $36,000 for storage and maintenance.
When it comes to whether or not the department has ever released footage from the cameras, Cason said the department has never released footage publicly and footage has “only been released under subpoena in discovery for court purposes.”
Loxley Mayor Richard Teal did not respond to Lagniappe’s repeated requests for comments on body cameras.
Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller told Lagniappe detectives do not wear cameras while in plain clothes, but noted all officers wear one of the department’s 20 cameras while on duty. He wrote in an email he was unaware of any requests to release the footage, and noted the current policy is being “reviewed and revised.”
Chickasaw spent $35,000 purchasing its cameras but did not make storage costs available for this story.
The concept of body-worn cameras is somewhat new to Miller, he said, noting Chickasaw’s police department is the first agency he’s worked for to use cameras in his 25 years in law enforcement.
He acknowledged body-worn cameras have value in capturing exactly what happens when police interact with the public, but questioned how departments keep the audiovisual recordings secure in an age of hacking and facial recognition technology.
“I think that as we look toward transparency, where do we draw the line? How much transparency is enough? How do we protect that data?” Miller said.
He said it is a “balancing act” between how much access the public should have and what the cameras capture, depending on the nature of the ongoing investigation.
Michelle Ross, the Chickasaw city clerk, told Lagniappe the Chickasaw City Council approved purchasing body-worn cameras for the department in May 2021.
Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead declined to comment on the value of body-worn cameras.
The eye of the beholder
While local agencies vary in terms of their policies regarding the release of body camera footage, and the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling appears to have taken such choices out of their hands, the Jonathan Victor case provides a stark example of how video can be interpreted in wildly different ways.
In April 2021, Sheriff Mack and Deputy Hunady were denied qualified immunity protection in a civil case brought against them by Victor’s mother, who believes he was unjustly and unnecessarily killed along the roadside in 2017. U.S. District Court Judge William Cassady not only denied qualified immunity protection, but he also cited what he saw in the body camera footage in doing so.
“Deputy Hunady’s assertion that he shot Victor because he feared for his own life as well as the lives and safety of other officers, first responders and members of the public is one that a reasonable jury could reject,” Cassady wrote. “After all, Deputy Hunady and his colleagues were not standing out in the open, but instead had taken cover behind a fire truck. In the light most favorable to the plaintiff, the record shows that Victor was not aggressive, was not advancing at the time of the shooting, was standing still approximately 20 feet from Deputy Hunady, and appeared disoriented or in shock from the accident.
“It is also significant that Victor was within range of Deputy Hunady’s Taser, which he had on his person and available to deploy at any time had he elected to do so. Another relevant consideration is that during the entire time that they shouted commands at Victor from behind the safety of the fire truck, neither Deputy Hunady nor any other officer on the scene ever warned Victor that he would be shot if he failed to comply with commands to ‘drop it,’ ‘stop advancing’ and the like.”
Based upon what was recorded at the scene, Cassady disputed several assertions made by Mack and other Baldwin law enforcement officials during a press conference in which it was announced Hunady had been cleared of any wrongdoing. Cassady’s ruling has been appealed and will be heard at a federal appeals court in Montgomery on Friday, Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.