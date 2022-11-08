Voters across Alabama took to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for legislators as well as 10 statewide amendments. Amendments 1-5 and 7-10 were approved by Alabama voters on Tuesday. Amendment 6 is still awaiting official results.
Amendment 1, more commonly known as Aniah’s Law, passed with over 80 percent voting for the ballot measure.
Amendment 2 focuses on broadband internet expansion and passed with over 78 percent of the vote.
Amendment 3 requires the governor to notify the attorney general and victims’ families before postponing or reducing a death sentence. 82 percent of voters approved the measure.
Amendment 4 deals with bills passed by the legislature in election years and was approved with an 80 percent clip from voters.
Amendment 5 removes “outdated” language from the Alabama Constitution. The amendment was approved by 68 percent of voters.
Amendment 6 allows cities and towns that collect a special property tax to use the revenue in "pay-as-you-go" projects instead of going into debt. More than 60 percent of voters approved the amendment.
Amendment 7 allows all cities and counties to use public funds to sell public property, lend their credit or become indebted for economic development purposes. The amendment passed with 75 percent of the vote.
Amendment 8 pertained to Shelby County in regards to the Public Service Commission. It was approved with over 71 percent of the vote.
Amendment 9 pertained to Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties with regards to the Public Service Commission. It was approved with 71 percent of the vote.
Amendment 10 involved amending the Alabama Constitution. It was approved with over 74 percent of voters voting in the affirmative.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
