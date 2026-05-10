Featured Glover, Harwell running in SD-34 BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Author twitter Author email May 10, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email (Left to right) Rusty Glover and Doug Harwell. (Photos courtesy of campaigns) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northwestern Mobile County’s next state senator will either be the man who once represented the district for more than a decade or the man who represented the same area on the county’s school board.In the Republican primary for State Senate District 34 on Tuesday, May 19, former state senator Rusty Glover will face former Mobile County School Board member Doug Harwell. Glover represented the district from 2006 to 2018 and has since worked with a group that warns high school students about drugs and alcohol. Harwell, who owns the Harwell and Company construction contracting firm, served on the school board from 2012 to 2024. × This page requires Javascript. 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