Mobile Police MPD Blotter

The Mobile Police Department is investigating an assault where a man was allegedly bitten during an incident on Cottage Hill Road Thursday.

MPD reported that DHR officers responded to an incident at the Acasa Inverness Lakes at 6650 Cottage Hill Road where a man had allegedly bitten off a portion of another person’s finger during a fight.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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