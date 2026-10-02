Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 2, 2026 @ 6:38 pm
The Mobile Police Department is investigating an assault where a man was allegedly bitten during an incident on Cottage Hill Road Thursday.
MPD reported that DHR officers responded to an incident at the Acasa Inverness Lakes at 6650 Cottage Hill Road where a man had allegedly bitten off a portion of another person’s finger during a fight.
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