A Halloween display at Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch's home appeared to show immigration enforcement agents chasing other skeletons wearing sombreros and ponchos. (Photo by Whitney Newman via Facebook)

A Halloween display depicting an ICE raid in the front yard of Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch’s home has prompted social media backlash and raised concerns by a local advocate for the Hispanic community.

In a post Tuesday morning that has drawn a lot of comments both condemning and supporting Burch’s taste in Halloween decorations, Mobile resident Whitney Newman wrote she was “disappointed” to see an elected law-enforcement official “mock and dehumanize a group of people,” calling the display “a public statement about who deserves dignity.”

guest3104

The wife’s comments are astonishingly absent of any sense whatsoever that she’s talking about human beings and human misery. It’s all just fun and games to her, like somebody living in her own world so fully she’s lost all compassion. It’s like her decorations are the most important and meaningful thing in her life.

guest2215

Since he has declined to comment, I am inclined to believe that is fully aware of this display. He has shown us who he is, and we should believe him.

