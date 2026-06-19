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Under oath, Tuberville tap-dances over 2018 Florida vote

Tommy Tuberville

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL (via tuberville.senate.gov)

Tommy Tuberville testified under oath that he voted by mail in Florida in 2018, but would not answer directly whether he was an Alabama resident when he bubbled in the ballot for Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former congressman Matt Gaetz.

The exchange came during Sunday’s closed-door Alabama Republican Party hearing, where attorney Jerry Roberson questioned Tuberville about when he claims the Auburn house became his primary residence. Tuberville said he moved into the house in “late 2018,” but said he did not know the month.

Roberson

“You were on the Auburn deed in 2024. Now are you saying that property in Auburn has been your primary residence since 2018?”

Tuberville

“I would say late 2018. I don’t know what month it was.”

Roberson

“Just a month or two after you voted for Matt Gaetz in the Florida election?”

Albert Jordan, Tuberville’s attorney, objected.

Roberson

“Didn’t you vote for Matt Gaetz in the...”

Jordan

“There’s no foundation for that.”

Roberson

“Foundation?”

Jordan

“You are asking him who he voted for too.”

Roberson

“So? That’s evidence of residence. Did you vote for Matt Gaetz?”

Tuberville

“Hell, I can't remember that far back. I voted, but I can't remember that far back.”

Roberson

“You voted in Florida in 2018?”

Tuberville

“Yes.”

Roberson

“Matt Gaetz ran in 2018, didn't he?”

Tuberville

“Oh, I don't know. I'd say if I knew that far back — I think [Ron] DeSantis was on the ballot, I'm not for sure, if I'm not mistaken. I think that's the reason I voted —”

Roberson

“The election would have been in November of 2018, correct?”

Tuberville

“That's correct.”

Roberson

“Do you not have to be a resident of Florida to vote in a Florida election?”

Tuberville

“Voter — I did a mail-in ballot. I voted early. When was the ballot —”

Roberson

“So?”

Tuberville

“When was it addressed?”

Roberson

“You are saying it wasn't November, it was October that you voted?”

Tuberville

“I don't know when it was. I am just telling you they sent me a ballot, I marked it, put it back in the mail. But it wasn't on election day.”

Roberson

“It was before election day?”

Tuberville nodded, then answered.

Tuberville

“Yes.”

Roberson

“And you agree with me that you — if a person votes in a Florida election and they are not a resident of Florida, that's voter fraud, a felony, right?”

Tuberville

“You know the law more than I do.”

Roberson

“I hope so. Well, do you think — you are the one — aren't you one of the people trying to push through that SAVE Act?”

Tuberville

“A hundred percent.”

Roberson

“You don't want people to vote where they are not a resident, do you?”

Tuberville

“Exactly.”

Roberson

“That's — but you may have, right?”

Tuberville

“I don't think so.”

Roberson

“Okay. Well you said you moved to Alabama and became a—”

Tuberville

“In late 2018.”

Roberson

“Okay. You just don’t know the date?”

Tuberville

“Well, you can probably look at the tax stubs, because I paid state income tax in both states. Well, I paid state income tax in Alabama.”

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813.

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