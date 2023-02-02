Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine (left) and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch are calling on lawmakers to "clean up" Alabama's new permitless carry law, which they claim is ambiguous and self-contradicting.
Alabama’s new “constitutional carry” legislation is a legal mess, Mobile law enforcement officials argued at a press conference Wednesday.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine expressed concerns with the state's new permitless carry bill, which took effect Jan. 1. They claim the legislation is confusing, self-contradictory and has left law enforcement scratching their heads on how to enforce the law.
Burch and Prine did not explicitly point to examples of contradictions in the legislation. However, they said depending on how the law is read and interpreted, multiple different classes of misdemeanor charges could be applied.
“We've had multiple lawyers look at it who don't understand it — can't make sense of it,” Burch said.
The bill was sponsored by State Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, and successfully passed during the 2022 Legislative Session. Stringer is a former Mobile County deputy who was fired by now retired-Mobile County sheriff Sam Cochran for his stance on the issue.
Stringer did not respond to multiple attempts to request comment.
Permitless carry removes the requirement to acquire a license from a local sheriff’s department to carry a concealed pistol on one’s person or in one’s vehicle. Similar legislation is in place in more than 26 states.
Burch alleged the legislation was carelessly “rushed” through by lawmakers last year, who were under pressure from national gun rights groups. Now, he is calling on elected officials to step in to clean up the bill’s rough edges.
Prine said his agency has attempted to get a grasp on the law for months without success.
“This particular scenario has been very frustrating and we don't have any clear answers,” he said. “We've been working on it for the better part of the last three to five months.”
One source of the confusion is a change to Alabama law instituting a legal duty on citizens to inform police when asked if they are in possession of a firearm. The provision was intended to supplement lost procedures under the permit system that officers could use to create probable cause and identify stolen firearms.
Under the new law, lying about possessing a firearm is a misdemeanor offense. How that charge is applied and which penal code it falls under is a matter of debate, according to Burch and Prine.
Whether or not the duty-to-declare provision creates probable cause to confiscate a firearm is also a problem. Prine said his officers will be operating under the assumption it does. However, without explicit instruction in the legislation, Prine said different courts, judges and agencies will inevitably interpret the law in different ways. He said he fears cases will be thrown out and possible civil rights complaints could be filed.
Another concession used to push through the new law is allegedly not being delivered as promised. A new forbidden persons database was created by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to provide officers with a streamlined way to identify those not legally allowed to carry firearms, such as felons and those under court orders.
“That database is a joke,” Burch said.
Despite lawmakers promising a database that can access nationwide firearm prohibitions, the legal status of only Alabama residents is available, Burch said.
Adding even more problems, Burch said at least 15 Mobile County residents have found their names were incorrectly added to the forbidden person's list. He said those kinds of problems can lead to issues during traffic stops when their name is searched.
“It's important that we have a clear bill that's not ambiguous,” Prine said. “I would like to see the bill amended and simplified more to a point where law enforcement officers here in the county understand it, the state understands it and our judicial system understands it — but I don't think there's a real clear understanding of it where we're at.”
