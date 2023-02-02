Paul Burch and Paul Prine

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine (left) and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch are calling on lawmakers to "clean up" Alabama's new permitless carry law, which they claim is ambiguous and self-contradicting.

 Photo by Chad Riley

Alabama’s new “constitutional carry” legislation is a legal mess, Mobile law enforcement officials argued at a press conference Wednesday.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine expressed concerns with the state's new permitless carry bill, which took effect Jan. 1. They claim the legislation is confusing, self-contradictory and has left law enforcement scratching their heads on how to enforce the law.

Paul Burch and Paul Prine Press Conference

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine (left) and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.