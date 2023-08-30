The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) claims a move doubling the toll rates by Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) is essentially a money grab in response to a decision by the state’s highest court.
“This is just the bridge company’s corporate greed,” a statement from the department reads. “With regard to BCBC’s choice to increase their tolls, the new bridge being constructed will operate toll-free for everyone, forever.”
In the statement, released hours after BCBC announced on Wednesday morning it was hiking rates for travelers from $2.75 to $5 effective immediately, ALDOT claims the decision proves the free bridge was ultimately the right decision across the board.
“This is a much better deal for the people of Alabama than granting BCBC a 50-year monopoly with the ability to raise tolls on non-Baldwin County residents without limit,” the statement reads. “Today’s announcement by BCBC reaffirms that ALDOT made the right decision to decline the toll company’s proposal.”
Both ALDOT and BCBC have been involved in a legal battle over construction of the bridge, stemming back to October of 2022 after ALDOT awarded a contract to Opelika-based Scott Bridge Company for approximately $51 million.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool issued a permanent injunction in May of 2023, halting construction while agreeing with BCBC’s claim Cooper acted in “bad faith.” The injunction was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court last Friday, Aug. 25, allowing work to proceed.
“We respect the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that the bad faith claim made by BCBC has failed,” the statement reads. “We look forward to restarting construction of the new, free bridge as soon as possible to help reduce traffic congestion and provide an additional evacuation route.”
While most travelers passing through will see an increase of some kind, Orange Beach residents will not see any hike at all.
Mayor Tony Kennon, an advocate for BCBC and stark opposer of Cooper and ALDOT, released a statement as well on Wednesday afternoon, claiming his city “does not profit one cent” from the toll increase while stating the city doesn’t own the bridge itself.
“The city of Orange Beach neither now nor ever has owned the Beach Express Toll Bridge,” the statement reads. “The city of Orange Beach empathizes with the hardships that this has caused but, unfortunately, the increasing of tolls was completely out of our control.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.