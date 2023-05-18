On the same day a judge handed down an order for a permanent injunction halting construction of a new $120 million bridge in Gulf Shores, the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) director is officially taking the fight to the state’s highest court.
A notice of appeal was filed to the Alabama Supreme Court a little over six hours after Montgomery Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool ordered the injunction, claiming ALDOT Director John Cooper operated in “bad faith” towards the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC).
In the order, Pool claimed Cooper’s actions attempted to put BCBC out of business and his actions “shocked the conscience of the court” in doing so.
On Wednesday afternoon, ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris alluded to the notion the department would file for an appeal soon, saying ALDOT was “disappointed” with the order and claimed the public benefit of a free bridge should “outweigh the interests of the private toll bridge company.”
