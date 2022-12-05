Mobile River Bridge and Bayway concept
By Gabriel Tynes

The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project is financially viable thanks to $375 million in funding from the federal government and the State, according to a joint statement from the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning o-rganizations on Monday.

“ALDOT is moving forward with this project, utilizing funds from the $125 million federal INFRA grant as well as a commitment of at least $250 million in State funding,” the organization wrote in a memo to the MPOs. “ALDOT and the nationally recognized financial experts working on this project agree that this project is financially viable.”

A to Z
A to Z

Is this happening after we re-stripe the bay way to 3 lanes in each direction? No wonder the FEDs won't let this bunch of rubs in charge of 2B

