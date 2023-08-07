Search parties recovered Monday night the body of a second man killed in a two-vessel collision Sunday night on Halls Mill Creek near Dog River.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), search teams recovered Bryant W. Suggs, 36, of Mobile, from the water near 3400 Spanish Alley off Riviere Du Chien Road around 5:17 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 7, concluding an all-day search effort.
Posts on social media Monday morning called for people with boats and jetskis to help in the search effort.
Suggs was the passenger in a 2003 Baja powerboat that collided with a 2005 Profile cigarette boat around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. He was reportedly thrown from the boat on impact. The driver of the Baja, Christopher D. Anthony, 27, of Mobile, was also killed. Nichols J. Anthony, 35, a relative, was driving the Profile and was uninjured.
ALEA spokesperson Anna Peoplessaid both boats had been on the water together during the day.
A family spokesperson stated in a post on social media asked for privacy during this time as they attempt to process the tragedy.
“We sincerely appreciate the numerous calls, text messages and DMs. We are extremely grateful for law enforcement, search and rescue and our fellow boaters who love our beautiful waterways as much as we do that were ready and willing to help a stranger. This is a lot for our close knit family to process,” the post stated.
Russell L. Reed Jr., 38, of Mobile, was also a passenger in the Baja and was injured and transported to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile.
Snehal Patel, 37, of Mobile, a passenger on the Profile, was also injured and transported to University Hospital for medical treatment.
State Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are still investigating the incident.
