Boat Accident

A still of a low-quality video shared with Lagniappe purported to be of a fatal boating accident that occurred near Dog River and Halls Mill Creek on Aug. 6.

Search parties recovered Monday night the body of a second man killed in a two-vessel collision Sunday night on Halls Mill Creek near Dog River.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), search teams recovered Bryant W. Suggs, 36, of Mobile, from the water near 3400 Spanish Alley off Riviere Du Chien Road around 5:17 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 7, concluding an all-day search effort. 

