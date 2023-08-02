Pollman's Bakery New Ownership
Looking back on his youth, Vance McCoy remembers Pollman’s Bakery with a certain fondness. Grabbing pastries from the bakery with his family is one of the memories the Mobile native cherishes when he thinks about his hometown.

And now, after decades of traveling and pursuing various business ventures, he’ll be able to recreate those same memories for a new generation of Mobilians as the proud owner of Pollman’s Bakery.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

