Looking back on his youth, Vance McCoy remembers Pollman’s Bakery with a certain fondness. Grabbing pastries from the bakery with his family is one of the memories the Mobile native cherishes when he thinks about his hometown.
And now, after decades of traveling and pursuing various business ventures, he’ll be able to recreate those same memories for a new generation of Mobilians as the proud owner of Pollman’s Bakery.
A graduate of Murphy High School, McCoy lived in China for four-and-a-half years before moving to Hawaii to finish his college degree. He’s lived in Atlanta since 2007 where he’s run multiple businesses including an auction gallery and movie prop rental company. Anytime he came home, there was one stop he was sure to make before traveling five hours back to Atlanta.
“Every time I was in town, I would go by Pollman’s and get pastries and bring them back here to Atlanta,” McCoy said.
While he’s enjoyed traveling and the various work-related aspects of his life, McCoy said, he decided it was finally time to come back home to Mobile — he just needed a good reason to make the jump while finding something to keep himself occupied.
As fate would have it, he found that reason at a church service while visiting Mobile last year.
McCoy said he can probably count on one hand how many times he’s attended a church service in the past few decades, but when he went to mass at Little Flower Catholic Church one Sunday in 2022, he ran into his uncle and the two struck up a conversation about swinging by Pollman’s Bakery to grab some pastries. His uncle informed him the business was up for sale and asked him if he’d be interested in purchasing it.
“I’m not religious but it did pay off to go to church that day,” McCoy said. “It was just crazy to go that one day and run into a Pollman and now I own Pollman’s. Some things just work out.”
Initially on the fence, McCoy, a self-proclaimed “restorationist,” said he enjoys taking older things and bringing them back to life with a newfound purpose. He said once he walked through the bakery with owners Fred and Rose Pollman, he saw the potential for the place he grew up with and loved, even if it needed a little TLC.
In July 2022, Pollman’s shuttered all three of its locations in Mobile due to what inspectors deemed “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions.” They all reopened in September of last year.
“We met, talked and did a walkthrough in November 2022,” McCoy said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this place needs a lot of love.’ We ended up going back and forth and I wanted to do my due diligence to make sure I wasn’t shooting myself in the foot.”
The two sides eventually reached an agreement and McCoy signed the papers, purchasing Pollman’s Bakery in March of this year.
To bring the bakery back to its former status, the first place McCoy said he had to start was bringing on some help for the staff.
“It’s like one of those movies where the coach comes in and brings a bunch of people out of retirement,” McCoy said. “I brought some of the old decorators and people that were laid off during the shutdown and people that had quit and we’ve been doing very well.”
While noting the summer months have been a little slower than he’s liked, the business has been under constant renovations as he looks to get the bakery up to his standards.
Since taking over, the bakery has received an overwhelming facelift while keeping the feel and charm the 105-year-old business brings with it. McCoy said the entire front and metal facade has been replaced, as well as new equipment, a roof, an increase in employee pay and a new neon sign atop the building. The bakery also features a new website, which enables customers to place orders online.
“It’s a big project and the building looks really good but we’re going to continue to improve it,” McCoy said. “We’ve made some good changes and there’s more to come.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.