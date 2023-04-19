A 31-year-old Mobile man was shot and killed Wednesday morning while allegedly attempting to break into a home in the Rachael Place subdivision in West Mobile.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to a report of a residential burglary on the 1000 block of West Rachael Drive. Call reports indicate a call was made around 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found Ryan James Terrell, 31, of the Hillsdale community suffering from a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation suggests Terrell had attempted to break into the victim's residence and was shot by a resident in the process.
Terrell was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing. No additional details will be released at this time. If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.
