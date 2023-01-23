CAWTHON, BENJAMIN BRANTLEY

CAWTHON, BENJAMIN BRANTLEY

Criminal Tampering, Theft of Property, Trespassing, and Criminal Tampering

On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., law enforcement responded to 15720 Weaver Road, Mount Vernon, Alabama, Alabama Power substation in reference to a male subject in custody involved in a previously reported theft. Upon arrival, detectives determined that the subject was involved in a previously reported theft involving stolen copper on January 18, 2023. Benjamin Cawthon, 44, was arrested on the listed charges and multiple outstanding felony warrants.

