Criminal Tampering, Theft of Property, Trespassing, and Criminal Tampering
On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., law enforcement responded to 15720 Weaver Road, Mount Vernon, Alabama, Alabama Power substation in reference to a male subject in custody involved in a previously reported theft. Upon arrival, detectives determined that the subject was involved in a previously reported theft involving stolen copper on January 18, 2023. Benjamin Cawthon, 44, was arrested on the listed charges and multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Assault
On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to Springhill Medical in reference to one shot. Reportedly the victim was standing outside his apartment in the parking lot at 5089 Government Boulevard, Woodside Apartments when an unknown male subject with a gun accidentally discharged the weapon. The subject fled the scene. The victim was driven to the hospital by personal vehicle and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault (X2), Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey, and Resisting Arrest
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 2:39 p.m., officers responded to 3671 Government Boulevard, Waffle House, regarding a disorderly complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject was throwing items on the floor inside the restaurant. When officers attempted to detain the subject, he physically resisted and was taken into custody. William Vern, 32, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 5:36 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of State Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had heard several shots fired outside her residence. The victim’s residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Obey
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Westchester Drive in reference to a known male subject blocking the victim’s driveway. Upon arrival, officers discovered the male subject sitting in his vehicle smoking an unknown substance. After several verbal commands, officers physically removed the subject from the vehicle. The subject suffered a minor injury to his hands and was transported to the hospital for treatment and transported to Metro Jail. Derek Gates, 55, was arrested.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 8:49 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Theft of Property, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Mischief
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to 65 Cody Road North, 24/7 Coin Laundry, in reference to a known subject involved in a previously reported theft. Upon arrival, officers detained Lance Gleason, 43, who was previously involved in two different thefts at the location. Mr. Gleason was found to be in possession of burglar tools and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
One Struck
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded to 2272 St. Stephens Road, Exxon Gas Station, regarding a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on St. Stephens Road. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. This is an ongoing investigation.
Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Domestic Violence Assault, and Domestic Violence Menacing (X3)
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive in reference to an assault involving a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s husband had assaulted and strangled her. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Gerald Roberts, 36, was taken into custody and arrested.
