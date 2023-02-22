A Fairhope man is slated to spend 54 months in federal prison for his involvement in a plan to sell cocaine in Baldwin County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.
Darrell Williams worked for a drug trafficking group who distributed cocaine from Texas and heroin from Birmingham, a press release reads.
The 53-year-old admitted to Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents that he was supposed to pick up 2 kilograms of cocaine in Mobile, which they had intercepted and seized before he gave his statement.
Williams was convicted for being part of a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in an October 2022 jury trial.
“The trial evidence showed that the FBI obtained a court-authorized wiretap on two of the local conspirators and identified Williams as one of those regularly receiving controlled substances for distribution in Baldwin County,” the release reads. “The evidence offered against Williams at the trial included recorded phone conversations between him and another conspirator which were obtained through the court-authorized wiretap.”
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, police from Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Gulf Shores and other local agencies helped the FBI in the investigation.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
