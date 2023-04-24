The Federal Bureau of Investigations’ [FBI] Mobile Field Office awarded AltaPointe’s Dr. Cindy Gipson Monday morning for almost 17 years of helping agents better understand and respond to mental health crises.
Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown gave Gipson the Director’s Community Leadership Award Monday morning on behalf of Director Christopher Wray for “the countless hours” she spends working with agents and other Mobile Bay law enforcement, training them how to recognize and assist people with mental health issues. Gibson is also the associate director of crisis services at AltaPointe.
“Dr. Gipson is an extraordinary resource for us,” Brown told reporters after the ceremony. “Law enforcement encounters people suffering mental issues every day, so Dr. Gipson has been invaluable in helping us be better informed about the challenges in dealing with mental illness, and helping evolve our approach to that so we can recognize whether someone’s going through a mental health crisis versus just being noncompliant and conducting criminal activity.”
Gipson spent her 30-year career at what she described as “the intersection of criminal justice and mental health,” consulting cities and law enforcement agencies on ways to redirect people in crises from jail to services they need to be healthy.
When she accompanies police or agents on calls, Gipson said she alleviates intense and stressful situations by identifying herself as a mental health professional and being open to what the person needs.
The future of cooperation between mental health professionals and the FBI looks good, she said, with the possible creation of more preventative care and safety programs. There is work still to do, but Gipson said the recognition for the work already done makes her feel good.
“It has come such a long way, and it means so much to be recognized for this, and the Director’s Award is such a big deal,” Gipson said. “I’m just really honored.”
The FBI created the honor in 1990 and awards it every year.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) regulates the sale of liquor at the retail and wholesale level. As Lagniappe reported this week, the board cannot own property and rents its facilities through private landlords. Some people say the state should stay in the alcohol business because it enforces consumption laws and contributes funds to many statewide programs, while others say the state should withdraw and focus on wholesale alcohol sales. How should Alabama go forward?
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.