Cindy Gipson AltaPointe FBI

Dr. Cindy Gipson [left] receives the Director's Community Leadership Award from Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown Monday morning.

 Courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigations [FBI]

The Federal Bureau of Investigations’ [FBI] Mobile Field Office awarded AltaPointe’s Dr. Cindy Gipson Monday morning for almost 17 years of helping agents better understand and respond to mental health crises.

Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown gave Gipson the Director’s Community Leadership Award Monday morning on behalf of Director Christopher Wray for “the countless hours” she spends working with agents and other Mobile Bay law enforcement, training them how to recognize and assist people with mental health issues. Gibson is also the associate director of crisis services at AltaPointe.

