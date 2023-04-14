AltaPointe Texas

Dr. Cindy Gipson (left) introduces Kisha Lorio and Jose Gomez from Harris County, Texas at an informational meeting on mental health policing Friday.

 Staff Photo

Law enforcement personnel from Texas touted their county’s success combining policing and mental healthcare at an informational meeting Friday, as AltaPointe prepares to submit a third grant application to expand its own.

Sgt. Jose Gomez, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and Kisha Lorio, the Harris Center’s crisis intervention director, told a crowd of Mobile area lawmakers and city leaders how 40 hours of mandatory de-escalation training and diversion centers where low-level mental health patients and people without homes can receive treatment instead of jail time changed the way they police in Houston and around Harris County.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.