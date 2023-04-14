Law enforcement personnel from Texas touted their county’s success combining policing and mental healthcare at an informational meeting Friday, as AltaPointe prepares to submit a third grant application to expand its own.
Sgt. Jose Gomez, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and Kisha Lorio, the Harris Center’s crisis intervention director, told a crowd of Mobile area lawmakers and city leaders how 40 hours of mandatory de-escalation training and diversion centers where low-level mental health patients and people without homes can receive treatment instead of jail time changed the way they police in Houston and around Harris County.
“When we played cops and robbers when we were little, we didn’t play cops and robbers and the mentally ill,” Gomez joked, explaining modern day police have to be able to navigate encounters with people having mental health crises. “We wanted to be cops because we wanted to put bad people in jail and help the community, but because of the way the situation is it is part of law enforcement, responding to the mentally ill is part of law enforcement and we need to change the culture.”
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office began its first crisis intervention training program in 1998, and since then has piloted new initiatives connecting people to mental health services, from partnering deputies with clinical specialists in the field to giving officers iPads for virtual telehealth visits.
Lorio said funding at the county and state level drives these programs, along with grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration [SAMHSA] and payments from private and public insurance coverage.
“You can have many different funding sources in one program,” she said.
Because of these initiatives, officers have become more comfortable giving assistance to people having mental health issues and more people with mental health issues have been able to receive the regular help they need.
Lawrence Battiste, Mobile’s executive director of public safety, expressed confidence in Harris County’s programs and the similar ones ongoing in the Azalea City. Two years ago, the Mobile Police Department partnered with AltaPointe to carry out a similar mission.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity you guys are presenting for us,” he said. “We’re grateful for the cooperation with AltaPointe.”
Dr. Cindy Gipson, Altapointe’s Associate Director of Crisis Services, told Lagniappe clinicians join Mobile police on calls in and around Toulminville in the department’s third precinct. Since 2020, all police officers have received basic mental health training, and those wanting to learn more can take the same 40-hour training course deputies in Texas take.
The program has been a big success, Gipson said, but more financial support is needed to get Mobile to the same level as Harris County.
AltaPointe’s third grant for the program seeks $500,000 to fund iPads for telehealth services similar to Harris County’s program.
Gipson said one clinician could answer four calls, leading to a better use of resources while also continuing to reach people in need.
“We got the crisis center, which is fantastic [but] we’re in an environment where we can’t wait for the crisis to come to us,” she said. “There are a lot of folks who come into contact with law enforcement who would never come into the mental health center.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
