An announcement by Amazon on Thursday morning will result in faster deliveries for Gulf Coast customers and could mean a brighter future for the Mobile International Airport.
Amazon Air announced Thursday it would begin daily cargo service from the Brookley Aeroplex to Alliance Field in Dallas. The first flight carrying freight for the delivery giant arrived at BFM at 2:30 a.m. Thursday and departed at about 5 a.m.
“This will provide improved service for customers in Alabama,” Director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations in North America Chris Preston said. “We’re very excited about that.”
As the first flight taxied away from the airport terminal downtown before the sun came up, Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry told reporters he was excited about what the addition means for the future.
“There’s a huge opportunity to grow and push out more e-commerce products,” he said. “We’ve worked really hard to grow our passenger and air freight business.”
Amazon Air’s service to Mobile is the 50th in the country and the first in Alabama, Curry said. The deal has been in the works for a year and a half, he added.
“One of the goals in moving the airport was how do we take an airport and a port that are right next to each other and build a multimodal transportation hub,” he said. “This is one of the ways.”
In addition to the daily flights in and out of the airport, Amazon is also leasing from MAA 16,000 square feet of space to sort and load packages. The new service also joins the 362,000 square-foot sortation center in West Mobile as another Amazon investment in the county.
“This latest investment by Amazon is just another example of the opportunities and growth that will be afforded Mobile International Airport as the world continues to recognize Mobile as a multimodal transportation hub,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “We look forward to a successful partnership with Amazon as they enhance their customer service now and in the future.”
The next closest Amazon Air gateway is New Orleans, Preston said. The Mobile gateway’s service area will include part of the Florida panhandle, the Gulf Coast and north to Birmingham, he said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.