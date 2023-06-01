On the next-to-last day of Alabama’s legislative session, senators unanimously voted in favor of a bill to gradually reduce the state’s 4-percent tax on grocery sales. The bill now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk for a signature, after the House unanimously agreed to the changes.
Rep. Danny Garrett’s, R-Trussville, House Bill 479 would cut the state sales tax on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP]-eligible food items to 3-percent in September. In 2024, the tax could only be cut down to 2-percent if the proceeds to the state’s Education Trust Fund are 3.5-percent higher than the year before. If not, the tax would not be reduced for another year.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He loves Mobile Bay's unique culture, and enjoys hearing and writing the stories of the people who call it home.
