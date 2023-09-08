BB1_Amtrak

(Photo | Dale Liesch/Lagniappe) The Excelsior Band JOINED CHIEF SLAC IN welcomING an Amtrak inspection train to downtown Mobile Feb. 18, as part of a process aimed at BRINGING BACK passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.

 By Lagniappe

People looking to travel to and from Mobile by passenger train will have to wait a little while longer. Gathered for a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) in Point Clear, Amtrak officials and leaders with the commission announced Friday morning service from the Azalea City to New Orleans will be delayed until at least 2024.

Initially, the hope was for service to be reimplemented in the area in the latter half of 2023. However, SRC Chairman Knox Ross said there are multiple reasons for delaying the timeline, with securing funding for track improvements and awaiting approval of an agreement with the city of Mobile to build a platform among them.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.