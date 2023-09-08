(Photo | Dale Liesch/Lagniappe) The Excelsior Band JOINED CHIEF SLAC IN welcomING an Amtrak inspection train to downtown Mobile Feb. 18, as part of a process aimed at BRINGING BACK passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.
People looking to travel to and from Mobile by passenger train will have to wait a little while longer. Gathered for a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) in Point Clear, Amtrak officials and leaders with the commission announced Friday morning service from the Azalea City to New Orleans will be delayed until at least 2024.
Initially, the hope was for service to be reimplemented in the area in the latter half of 2023. However, SRC Chairman Knox Ross said there are multiple reasons for delaying the timeline, with securing funding for track improvements and awaiting approval of an agreement with the city of Mobile to build a platform among them.
Currently, the SRC is awaiting the awarding of a $223 million federal grant to cover upgrade costs to tracks and other necessary rail infrastructure. The grant was originally awarded in 2018, but officials anticipate the funding will finally come in within the next 60 days.
Ross said the Federal Railroad Administration, which is awarding the grant, has primarily been a safety organization in years past but has become a major grant-producing group recently. Because of this, the administration has been forced to bring on more employees, a slow process that has created a “bottleneck” when it comes to awarding grant money.
“You’ve got 14,000-foot trains running on a railroad from the 1950’s, so they sort of have to run one direction at a time,” Ross said. “Once this is done, they all have a lot more operational options to be able to run trains in each direction at the same time while also accommodating passenger trains. It gives railroads more options.”
One additional track the SRC and Amtrak will have to cross is the land-lease agreement with the city of Mobile in order to construct a new platform on the site of the old platform. The agreement, which will require at least five votes from city council members when it comes up on an agenda in the near future, would take up a portion of the parking lot that currently exists on the property. Ross said city officials have expressed different ideas for uses of the property.
“I think all of that is working out fine,” Ross said. “We want to get the terminal situation in Mobile right, and if it takes us a little bit longer to do that, that’s fine. … So if it takes us a few more months to get this right, we’re going to get it right.”
However, getting the needed votes may prove to be a daunting task, as at least two councilors — Ben Reynolds and Joel Daves — have voiced opposition in some capacity to passenger rail service in Mobile.
Daves has previously called the restoration of Amtrak service to the area as a “joy ride for the affluent.” While Daves did not respond to a request for comment on the land-lease agreement, Reynolds told Lagniappe while he’s not fully up to speed on the latest updates, he doesn’t want passenger rail service to be a “novelty for a few people” while burdening the taxpayers in Mobile.
“I don’t want there to be a scenario where we’re having to prop them up to keep them up and rolling unless there’s some tax gain or other gain from their service,” Reynolds said. “If they’re shipping thousands of people from New Orleans or Biloxi to come over here and a line can clearly be shown they’re coming on Amtrak and we can show there’s a gain from it, then maybe it all makes sense. If it’s going to just be a novelty for a few, I don’t see how it benefits the taxpayers.”
Ross said the lease agreement is an “important” step toward getting rail service up and running in Mobile. While he’s confident a deal ultimately gets done, in the event the agreement gets rejected by the city council, Ross said it will simply require an alternative plan for the platform.
“We know the mayor’s supportive of it,” Ross said. “And, you know, we’ve talked with the city council about it and I think it’s going to be something that’s very beneficial for Mobile.”
Currently, CSR and Amtrak have six years worth of federal restoration and enhancement grants, which will be used to cover operating expenses. While noting he hopes more grants can be awarded after the six years, once those run out, Ross mentioned an interesting possibility of partnering with casinos, cruise lines and hotels along the route to cover costs moving forward.
Ross said there is the possibility that those in the aforementioned industries could purchase tickets to give as gifts to customers, have the ability to run “special cars,” and even purchase advertising wraps along the railcars among other options.
“It gives you an opportunity to get the train up and running,” Ross said. “It would almost be impossible to do one of these if you just went to the state and local partners and said, ‘y’all just have to pay for it.’”
As for schedules and fares, the only information currently known is there will be two daily round trips between Mobile and New Orleans with one in the morning and another in the late afternoon. Ross said additional information will be made available 90 days before service begins, whenever that may be.
Ross suggested prospective customers examine ticket costs of similar routes like Chicago to Milwaukee or the Downeaster service across Maine and Boston to get an idea of what they can expect to pay.
If passenger rail service does finally make its return to Mobile, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said travelers can expect a revitalized experience. He said there will be no middle seats, allowing for maximum space and plenty of room for passengers to freely move about the train.
Magliari said Amtrak has also been in talks with local food and beverage vendors and certain local drinks will be made available for purchase in the railcars along with national beers and wines.
“This is going to be a whole lot better than taking I-10 back and forth or U.S. 90 going back and forth,” Magliari said. “All the things you’re not able to do while on U.S. 90 and I-10, you’re going to be able to do on this train and do it safely.”
