(Photo | Dale Liesch/Lagniappe) The Excelsior Band JOINED CHIEF SLAC IN welcomING an Amtrak inspection train to downtown Mobile Feb. 18, as part of a process aimed at BRINGING BACK passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast.
The only thing standing in the way of Amtrak’s official return to Mobile now is the finalizing of a ground lease between the organization, the city of Mobile and CSX for use of a platform area near the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center downtown.
David Clark, local member of the Southern Rail Commission and CEO of Visit Mobile, told Lagniappe if the lease gets completed soon, Amtrak could be providing daily trips to New Orleans as early as October.
“Amtrak has sweetened the deal,” he said. “They will pay for the platform, but the lease needs to get done.”
At least initially, the platform will be where trains pick up and drop off train passengers to and from the Big Easy. Clark said Amtrak has not abandoned the idea of building a full station at the Brookley Aeroplex, near the Mobile International Airport, but they would like to get service started as soon as possible.
“They haven’t abandoned the idea of the Brookley station,” Clark said. “The Mobile Airport Authority still has an appetite for it and Amtrak still has an appetite for it, but we’ve got to get the train started and we’ve got to get the airport built.”
City spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed the city’s legal and real estate staff have been working with Amtrak since April to get the lease finished.
“There are still some details to be worked out between the city, Amtrak and CSX,” he said.
As the possible passenger rail return gets closer to reality, Clark said the federal government has agreed to fund even more of the venture. A Federal Railroad Administration Research and Enhancement Grant will now provide six years of matching funds for the operation of the trains, instead of the three years initially promised.
The grant will pay up to 90 percent of the operational cost in Year 1, 80 percent in Year 2, 70 percent in Year 3, 60 percent in Year 4, 50 percent in Year 5 and 30 percent in Year 6, Clark said.
“The grant is over six years now,” Clark said. “The operation burden, instead of three years, is now spread over six years.”
Clark said there will be a morning train and an evening train leaving for New Orleans each day. The trains will make three stops, with at least two of them at Biloxi and Bay St. Louis, in Mississippi, he said.
