South Alabama health officials are alerting providers in Mobile and Baldwin counties to a deadly trend of cutting fentanyl with xylazine, an animal sedative medication.
Xylazine, also known as "tranq," has been increasingly mixed with street opioids since 2001 to enhance or prolong their effect. Cutting tranq with fentanyl, in particular, has an appeal due to it having a short duration of action.
0
Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels warned the cocktail could complicate the successful treatment of overdoses and escalate a pandemic of overdose deaths
“Inpatient treatment for opioid withdrawal may be more difficult than standard opioid withdrawal protocols and require additional pharmacologic treatments if the patient is also withdrawing from xylazine. The availability of point-of-care testing for xylazine is limited,” Philip said.
Health officials are advising that while xylazine does not cause severe respiratory depression like opioids, it can result in profound mental status depression that can cause airway compromise leading to suffocation. MCHD is advising that Narcan be administered for respiratory depression because xylazine and fentanyl are typically found together.
In 2021, more than 90 people died from unintentional overdoses in Mobile County. There has also been a nationwide rise in the number of non-fatal overdoses and skin and soft tissue infections linked to street drug use.
Danielle Simpson, the MCHD Overdose Prevention program administrator, emphasized the importance of the Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program in addressing the ongoing crisis. The OD2A program offers harm reduction strategies, overdose prevention education, and peer recovery services for those struggling with addiction.
“OD2A program is a vital resource as we continue to see increases in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in our community,” Simpson said. “If you or someone you know that is struggling with addiction, our team is available to provide harm reduction strategies, overdose prevention education, and peer recovery services.”
To learn more about the OD2A program, call 251-410-OD2A (6322).
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.