Just when those interested in the future of the Civic Center property thought the biggest remaining issues with the planned redevelopment had been smoothed over, members of the Mobile City Council participated in a heated debate over a proposed amendment to the plan Tuesday morning.
A day before an amendment to the master plan was set to be advertised to the public, councilors discussed possible changes. The discussions at times got heated, with members attempting to interrupt each other during the back-and-forth.
At issue was the amendment’s prohibition of multifamily housing in a portion of the 22-acre site, which is adjacent to other residential property.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who did not attend an administrative services committee meeting on the amendment, requested changes be made to the amendment before it is advertised Wednesday morning. Specifically, he asked why multifamily housing wouldn’t be allowed on the Civic Center site when residential property exists across Lawrence Street.
It was at this point that District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and District 2 Councilman William Carroll interrupted Reynolds in an attempt to answer his question.
“I’ve got the floor,” Reynolds shouted.
Jones, who was concerned over a timing issue as it relates to a proposed building for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told Reynolds the presence of multifamily housing on the site was “non-negotiable.”
“Multifamily [housing] is not going to be part of a T-3 zone,” Jones said. “I’m not going to go against what stakeholders, who are not part of this council, want to do on this property. They don’t want multifamily and that was a concession.”
Reynolds also brought up concerns shared by members of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration during the committee meeting that the amendment gave developers a false impression tall buildings would be allowed in areas of the property where the Civic Center arena is not present.
Again, Jones argued developers have not approached the city in reference to the site and it was the city’s job to attract developers. Currently, Jones said, the amendment allows for “maximum flexibility.”
“Whether it’s eight stories or 16 stories, we’ll have that discussion when we have a developer who wants to put a building up,” he said.
Reynolds also objected to the council moving forward with advertising the amendment before a formal vote was taken to do so. Several councilors told him the body never votes to advertise an amendment. The council vote, they said, follows a public hearing.
“There’s some disagreement over what’s being published,” Reynolds said. “The only way to overcome that is to have a vote on it.”
Council President C.J. Small said the body was operating on a recommendation from a committee, which allows them to publish it without a formal vote. However, Reynolds argued anything where public money is spent is subject to a council vote.
At this point, Jones brought up a Reynolds-backed amendment on redistricting he wasn’t allowed to vote on.
“This is no different than any other amendment,” he said. “It’s just like your redistricting amendment that you didn’t talk to me about. Don’t sit here today and say we need to vote on this amendment. If you don’t like it you don’t have to vote on it when it gets on the agenda.”
The proposed Civic Center master plan amendment would follow guidelines presented to the city by the architecture firm Populous. It calls for the renovation of the arena, as well as an option to renovate the theater. The plan also calls for single-family homes and duplexes, as well as a possible hotel and retail establishments.
Annexation
In other council discussion, the issue of annexation came up after the Rev. Jim Flowers, rector at All Saints Episcopal Church reminded councilors to consider historically underserved residents when debating any future growth.
While Flowers acknowledged that the most recent annexation discussion, which could add more than 20,000 residents from West Mobile into the city preserves a Black majority, it does dilute it. If annexation is going to be successful, he said, the city can’t forget about its Black residents living to the east of the area.
“The city has for years been withholding allocations to Black neighborhoods,” he said. “That has to change. We need to take care of the residents we already have.”
Seemingly speaking of Flowers’ comments, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn put some of the blame for the way communities have received funding on former elected officials who represented those areas.
“People we elected for 20 to 30 years led the communities we’re talking about,” he said.
Penn also acknowledged that annexation is a race issue, but the people of the city would have to overcome those challenges to move forward.
“It is a race issue,” he said. “You can’t deny it. We have to acknowledge the problem and come together to move forward.”
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones also acknowledged the racial divide in the city when it comes to the issue of annexation. However, he said the issue simply comes down to a fundamental right for all Americans, the right to allow a group of people to vote.
“I had two communities out there ask me why the City Council wouldn’t allow them to vote on [an] annexation [referendum,]” he told colleagues. “I told them ‘you’re too white.’”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll told his colleagues he’s not against annexation, but noted it needs to be handled correctly. The issue is challenging, he said, as the demographic numbers he presented to the public weeks ago have already changed a number of times. The key in the city’s pursuit of allowing an annexation referendum, Carroll said, is to make the process transparent and instill trust in people who distrust the government.
“So many in the community for the past 50 to 60 years have had a hard time with trust,” he said. “The level of transparency we provide will provide another layer of trust.”
Well, I agree with Carroll that we need to annex and create programs to grow from within. It’s really sad and feels a bit racist that some don’t want to annex because it would include bringing white people in. I just want to see this city grow. As of right now we are loosing black and white population.
