Before he took office in 2012, Council President C.J. Small said his top priority was rebuilding a dilapidated Ann Street. On Thursday, the District 3 representative could officially mark that off his to-do list.
After touting the goal 11 years ago, Small said he was warned against overpromising. He laughed off those concerns at a ribbon cutting for the project to open the last segment of the rebuilt street in District 3, which stretches from Virginia Street to almost Tennessee Street.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
The Alabama House has sent a bill to the Senate that would increase the cut off on lodging, sales and use tax rebates on films from $20 million to $50 million. The incentives have brought film companies flocking to the state and have resulting in movies, such as "About My Father" and others to film on location in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.