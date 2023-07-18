Lagniappe is live at Creekwood Church of Christ,where Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis' office will be counting ballots when they come in.
Today, voters in four areas of West Mobile have cast ballots both for and against joining the city limits. The four areas, which each had its own polling location, are: the Cottage Hill Corridor, the Airport Boulevard Corridor, Orchard Estates and King's Branch.
If all four areas agree by a simple majority to join the city, Mobile will add about 26,000 people. It would make the Port City the state's second largest behind Huntsville. However, each area votes independently of the others, so if one area votes by simple majority to join the city, it will be added to the population
Davis is currently going over vote counting procedures with members of the press and other visitors. As soon as numbers are available, they will be posted here. Stay here for more. The counting of absentee ballots will begin shortly.
A total of 156 absentee ballots have been returned. Of that number, a total of eight absentee ballots have been rejected.
King's Branch, Cottage Hill Corridor and Orchard Estates have all approved the referendum, according to city spokesman Jason Johnson. Johnson later confirmed that the Airport Boulevard corridor voted strongly against the proposal.
With three out of four areas being added to the city, Mobile will officially have a population of over 200,000.
Great coverage by Dale and the Lagniappe team! Hopefully the politics are largely behind us on this issue. Onward!
