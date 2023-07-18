Annexation

Lagniappe is live at Creekwood Church of Christ,where Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis' office will be counting ballots when they come in.

Today, voters in four areas of West Mobile have cast ballots both for and against joining the city limits. The four areas, which each had its own polling location, are: the Cottage Hill Corridor, the Airport Boulevard Corridor, Orchard Estates and King's Branch.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

David Rasp
David Rasp

Great coverage by Dale and the Lagniappe team! Hopefully the politics are largely behind us on this issue. Onward!

