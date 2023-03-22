The results of a study verifying the financial numbers related to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s annexation plan could be released to members of the Mobile City Council as early as Friday.
In a previous meeting, District 2 Councilman William Carroll hinted at the possible completion of the study by PFM Financial on or around Thursday, March 24. At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, March 21, he had city attorney Ricardo Woods confirm Thursday, March 23, as the possible date of the study’s completion. Carroll then called for a committee meeting to discuss the report. He asked for the meeting to take place on Tuesday, March 28, or earlier.
“If we’ll have it on Friday, can we not request a committee meeting for next Tuesday if councilors are available?” he asked. “There’s going to be a short fuse from when we get the information and distribute it to our districts.”
Council President C.J. Small told Carroll the body would have to find a time when administration officials were available as well, but said he’d call for a meeting “as quickly as possible.”
The administration has released the four study-area maps it sent to PFM. The study is expected to show the financial benefit to the city, if any, of all four areas. Each area varies by the number of residents it brings in and by the impact it has on the current Black voting-age population of the city.
Despite the study-area maps showing the city growing by taking in large swaths of land in what is currently considered West Mobile, which has a majority of White residents, none of the maps reduce Mobile’s current Black majority population completely and all increase the overall population over the 200,000 person threshold.
The largest change in population comes from what the administration has dubbed “Study Area A.” The “A” map increases Mobile’s overall population to 213,000, which would make it the state’s second-largest city, behind Huntsville. In plan “A” the Black and White voting-age populations are almost equal at just over 47 percent and just under 47 percent, respectively.
The second-largest population change comes from “Study Area B.” The “B” map grows the overall population to 209,109. It dilutes Black voting power less significantly than “A,” leaving a Black voting-age population of 48 percent, while the White voting-age population grows to 46 percent.
Furthermore, the map for “Study Area C” shows the city growing to 205,109 people. In “C,” the Black voting-age population decreases from 50 percent to 48 percent. The White voting-age population increases from 44 percent to 46 percent.
“Study Area D” increases the city’s overall population to 203,779. The Black voting-age population in “D” decreases to 48 percent and the White voting-age population increases to 46 percent.
After a number of residents asked questions related to the annexation plan at the regular meeting, and some, including District 3 resident Rodney Toomer, wondered what the benefit to the older parts of the city would be, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said he believes the council can work together to find a balance that works best for everyone in the city.
“Districts 1, 2 and 3 are the oldest parts of the city, and to grow, we have to take care of what we have,” he said. “We want to make sure we can take care of these parts of the city if we annex. We have to work together to make sure that happens.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
