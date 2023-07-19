Recently, Vigor High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new on-campus stadium. The ceremony was met with great fanfare and included a fair amount of excitement the team would play its first regular-season game at its new home against archrival Blount in the annual “Battle of Prichard.”
But that’s not going to happen.
The Mobile County Public School System has decided the game will instead be played at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, a move that pushed the game to Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. instead of the original Friday, Aug. 25, date. Games were already scheduled there for Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25.
“Around 6,000 or 7,000 people attend that game. It’s our biggest game of the year,” Rena Philips, MCPSS spokeswoman, said of the move. “A lot of them like to come and tailgate and all that, so we need parking space as well as just the capacity.
“We are considering moving the Blount [home] game there so that it would always be at Ladd, that game, because it’s such a big rivalry. It was really crowded. Both schools have expressed interest. They want to keep the crowd, they want to keep the rivalry. It is a big game so we’re talking about doing both of those games at Ladd annually, no matter who’s the home team.”
Vigor’s first home regular-season game in its new stadium — the Wolves played a spring game at the stadium in May — will now be Friday, Sept. 1, against B.C. Rain.
“Just like I’ve told everybody, my job as the head football coach at Vigor is to get my team ready to go play football,” Markus Cook said. “That’s the only thing that I can control. So, we go in day in and day out and prepare for Blount. That’s the only thing that is our focus right now. Where the game is played, we can’t control that. We know there’s going to be referees and come Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. at Ladd we’ll be ready to play football.”
Cook admitted there is disappointment in the community concerning the game being moved to Ladd-Peebles, but he said he wasn’t going to concern himself with the whys and what-ifs, choosing instead to concentrate on preparing his team for the upcoming season.
“The community is very upset,” Cook said. “There are alumni and others that want the game at Vigor. But the only thing I can control is to get my team ready. I’ve talked with my kids and they’re ready to go play football. I didn’t get any complaints from my players. I had to make sure they were fine first, but they said they want to go play football. All I can do as head coach is go prepare them to the best of my ability and that’s what we’re going to do.”
The teams last played each other at Ladd-Peebles in 2021, also on a Saturday, Cook said. That season, Vigor won the Class 4A state championship. The Wolves won the season-opener against Blount 22-13.
Blount head coach Ramon Lewis said it is disappointing not to be playing the game at Vigor’s new stadium, but he and his team are taking a similar approach to that of Cook, and just getting ready to play an important game that opens the season.
“To be honest, I haven’t heard much feedback regarding [moving the game],” Nelson said. “For us at Blount, it was an away game either way so we knew we’d be getting on buses and traveling to play the first game. Outside of the location, I think the only other conflict or point of conversation will be that it’s a Saturday game, so we have to be a little bit more patient before we can bust out of the paper and play the first matchup.
“Other than that, it will be my first time as a head coach participating in the Blount-Vigor game. I’m just excited to get to that game and witness that atmosphere first-hand. … I can understand the conversations about it, but it’s outside my control and it’s definitely not our decision. … We are staying out of it and trying to stay neutral and whatever they decide, they decide.”
