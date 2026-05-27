Apartments, vehicle shot on Knollwood Drive BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two apartments and a vehicle were shot during an early Tuesday morning incident, the Mobile Police department has reported.According to MPD, officers responded to the Knollwood Apartments across the street from Medal of Honor Park at 1:32 a.m. in reference to a shooting. No one was injured during the incident. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“&A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD H6C6 F?23=6 E@ =@42E6 2?JE9:?8 2E E96 =@42E:@?[” |!s D2:5 :? 2 HC:EE6? DE2E6>6?E :DDF65 (65?6D52J >@C?:?8] “{2E6C :? E96 52J[ >2?286>6?E ?@E:7:65 @77:46CD @7 52>286 E96J =@42E65] xE H2D 5:D4@G6C65 EH@ 2A2CE>6?E F?:ED H6C6 DECF4< 3J 8F?7:C6] p G69:4=6 H2D 2=D@ DECF4<]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmpD @7 (65?6D52J >@C?:?8 E96 :?4:56?E :D DE:== 36:?8 :?G6DE:82E65]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmp?J@?6 H9@ 92D :?7@C>2E:@? C6=2E65 E@ E9:D 42D6 D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] *@F 42? 2=D@ DF3>:E 2? 2?@?J>@FD E:A 3J E6IE:?8 gcc\ad`\_ecc @C 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:AQm>@3:=6A5]@C8^4C:>6E:Ak^2m]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia Violence Crime Violent Crime Crimes Conflicts Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Candidate seeks to void Tuberville nomination Despite funding measure, ALDOT says no plans to close tunnels DA: judge must disclose financial relationships Termite coverage costs more, covers less Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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