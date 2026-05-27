Mobile Police MPD Blotter

Two apartments and a vehicle were shot during an early Tuesday morning incident, the Mobile Police department has reported.

According to MPD, officers responded to the Knollwood Apartments across the street from Medal of Honor Park at 1:32 a.m. in reference to a shooting. No one was injured during the incident.

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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