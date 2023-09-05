Despite offering football as a league activity each year, the Mobile Parks and Recreation department has not held any competitions due to apathy.
City of Mobile Deputy Director of Public Works Shonda Smith said only one team signed up for the sport last year and the season was canceled. Apathy in previous years has also prevented teams from taking the fields at various city parks, she said.
“We do not have football because no one signed up,” Smith said. “We offer football every year but players go with private leagues.”
The issue of youth football came up during a budget public hearing at Tuesday’s regular Mobile City Council meeting. Tim Hollis, a former football coach and community activist lamented the loss of a city-sponsored football league. Instead, Hollis said children who want to play football opt for a more expensive private league, or the Catholic Youth Organization. Participation in CYO sports requires a player to attend a school within the Mobile Archdiocese, or attend mass at a local church.
“There’s a crisis in youth sports,” he said. “The city is very focused on basketball, baseball and you give money to the Mobile Tennis Center, but I’m very focused on football. We know football is a very important sport in our community as the [National Football League’s] backyard.”
Hollis asked councilors to take funds out of the city’s unassigned fund balance to put toward youth football.
Superintendent of Recreation Shadrach Collins told councilors the department’s rules that prohibit players 8 years old and younger from participating in tackle football is one reason why teams opt for the private leagues. Players of that age must play flag football if they participate in a city league.
The council will conduct a second finance committee to discuss Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed 2024 fiscal year budget at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The council could vote on the budget at the following council meeting on Sept. 19.
