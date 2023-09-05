Council 2021

Despite offering football as a league activity each year, the Mobile Parks and Recreation department has not held any competitions due to apathy.

City of Mobile Deputy Director of Public Works Shonda Smith said only one team signed up for the sport last year and the season was canceled. Apathy in previous years has also prevented teams from taking the fields at various city parks, she said.

