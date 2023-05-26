Plant Barry Ash Pond

Alabama Power plans to drain this coal ash pond at Barry Steam Plant in Mobile County, capping in place more than 21 million tons of the toxic ash.

 Courtesy of Mobile Baykeeper

Alabama Power lawyers argued Thursday afternoon that a lawsuit filed by Mobile Baykeeper in relation to the utility company's plans to bury 21 million tons of toxic coal as in the Tensaw Delta should be thrown out because those plans falls within Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.

Mobile Baykeeper — in conjunction with Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) — sued Alabama Power Company in federal court in September 2022. The suit claims the company is violating federal regulations with its plans to close a pond at Plant Barry containing 21 million tons of coal ash. The pond is close to the Mobile River and Alabama Power has been fined by ADEM in the past because toxins have leached into the groundwater. 

